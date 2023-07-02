Your Sign-By-Sign Guide To July's Full Super Moon In Capricorn
July's full super moon arrives this Monday, July 3, at 7:39 a.m. EST, in the sign of stern and serious Capricorn. Being a sign all about longterm payoff and climbing to success, these Capricorn moon beams ask us to assess how we're showing up for that vision.
Each full moon represents a culmination of its respective lunar cycle, but depending on your sign, it could impact different areas of your life. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign, and your moon sign if it resonates.
Aries
This is an excellent time to look at your professional endeavors, Aries, as the moon lands in your 10th house of social status and career. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, this moon is asking you how you want to progress in your work—and further, to take tangible steps to make it happen.
She suggests asking yourself whether you're connected to your purpose, or if you're doing what you're doing to please others or control how they see you. "Make sure you're tapped into your convinctions," she adds.
Taurus
Feeling philosophical, Taurus? With the moon landing in your ninth house of education, expansion, and philosophy, your strongly held beliefs might just be expanding now. "You have deep thought and wisdom to back up your beliefs, so this energy is asking you how you tap into this more, to teach others and allow it to expand you," she explains, adding that this could even turn into new and even the opportunities.
"Keep looking farther out, and keep an eye open for opportunities to travel and expand. That has the opportunity to be fruitful for you now," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Gemini
This could be a particularly potent full moon for you, Gemini, as it shines on your mysterious eighth house transformation and rebirth. As Quinn explains, you're already not one to be afraid of the duality in life—and seeing that duality within yourself.
"So right now," she says, "you're being asked to get in touch with your own evolution, push yourself to grow, and tap into your own self intimacy, getting to know deeper parts of yourself." She notes that if you feel inclined to share with others, know that your energy and influence is strong right now.
Cancer
We're in your season, Cancer, but this moon lands in your sign's opposite, Capricorn, which also happens to be your seventh house of partnerships. You already take your relationships, family, and loyalty very seriously, Quinn explains, and now you're being asked which relationships are giving back to you, and further, to feed the ones you can see far into you future.
But on the flip side, this moon could also highlight those relationships that aren't working, or might be fleeting and won't withstand the test of time. It's up to you to use your discernment.
Leo
Tighten up your health routine, Leo, as this structured Capricorn full moon lights up your sixth house of health. According to Quinn, you're already one to go the extra mile for others, and now, it's time to make sure you're creating habits and practices that are sustainable for you.
"Take care of your health and check on your long term health plan—like how you're eating, any physical ailments—really prioritizing yourself," Quinn suggests. And remember, Capricorn is all about slow and steady results, not necessarily quick and easy fixed, and that applies here.
Virgo
Feeling creative, Virgo? You might be more expressive than usual under these moon beams, as the full moon moves through your flirty fifth house of celebration and creativity. According to Quinn, if you've been missing a certain spark, you'll likely feel it now.
"Pleasure, love, and creativity are at an all time high for Virgo, so they need to enjoy and indulge in it, because it will lead them to where they need to be," she tells mindbodygreen, adding, "This is the way forward, especially if they're finding themselves stuck around this time."
Libra
How are things on the home front, Libra? According to Quinn, this full moon lights up your fourth house of home, roots, and family, so your domestic life will be at the forefront right now. Whether it's family dynamics, a home reno project, or a summertime sprucing, now's the time to do what needs to be done without avoiding it.
"Also," Quinn says, "use this time to think about how your home can best suit you and your needs, so you can continue to be your best self—so it might be time for a home makeover."
Scorpio
With the full moon lighting up your third house of communication and local community, Scorpio, your thoughts, words, and ideas hold weight at this time. Quinn notes the question for you, however, is where you're being given the opportunity to speak up.
"Are you saying what needs to be said? Also are you paying attention to speaking opportunities that may be coming to them?" she suggests asking yourself. When an opportunity comes knocking, "Make sure to say yes, because they are divinely aligned for you right now," Quinn adds.
Sagittarius
This is an excellent full moon to nail down a solid financial framework, Sagittarius, as it moves through your second house of wealeth and material possessions. According to Quinn, you'll want to pay attention to your pocketbook, and make sure you're budgeting for the long term.
"Take care of your needs, but also pay attention to opportunities for financial growth that could serve you in the long run," she explains, adding that under these moon beams, everything is about the longterm return on investment.
Capricorn
This is your full moon, Capricorn, landing in your first house of self and identity. If you've been feeling a metamorphosis underway, it may just come to a head under this moon, with Quinn recommending to ask yourself how you're redefining yourself right now.
"Are you looking for a new self image? How are your values serving your purpose and long term vision? What goals of yours are coming to completion right now, and are you taking the time to celebrate them?" she say, adding that now is the time to celebrate all the things that have helped get you where you are.
Aquarius
Full moons always represent the end of a cycle, but this one is especially climactic for you, Aquarius, as it shines a spotlight on your 12th house of endings, surrender, and the subconscious. You may find yourself "trying to go inward to listen to your intuition and figure out what it's been trying to tell you," Quinn explains, noting that it's possible you haven't been listening very closely recently.
If that's the case, she says, ask yourself whether you feel connected to yourself, and if not, what parts of yourself are asking to be seen. "Pay attention to them and allow yourself space to move through what comes up—this is inner child work and a lot of these things may have been holding you back," she adds.
Pisces
Feeling friendly, Pisces? This full super moon lands in your 11th house of networking, large groups, and friendships. As such, Quinn tells mindbodygreen, you'll likely be the life of the party right now—good news if you're in the U.S. for the holiday celebrations. And not only are you surrounded by community, but that community is expanding as well, according to Quinn.
"The fruits of labor of the friendships you've been putting your time into are the ones that are really going to be flourishing for you right now," Quinn says, adding that it's also important for you to lean on your friends, too. "If you need help in working through some of your long term goals, your friends are ready to show up for you, and that's what's most important for you at this time," she notes.
The takeaway
This full moon in Capricorn asks us all to let go of anything blocking our longterm success, and depending where it lands in your birth chart, we all have some different things to let go. With your favorite full moon ritual on deck and Capricorn's energy abound, removing stubborn blocks for the sake of future results is the name of the game.
