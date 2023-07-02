July's full super moon arrives this Monday, July 3, at 7:39 a.m. EST, in the sign of stern and serious Capricorn. Being a sign all about longterm payoff and climbing to success, these Capricorn moon beams ask us to assess how we're showing up for that vision.

Each full moon represents a culmination of its respective lunar cycle, but depending on your sign, it could impact different areas of your life. Here's what to know.