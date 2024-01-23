Advertisement
Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For This Month's Full Moon
The year's first full moon is just around the corner, and having just entered Aquarius season, this full moon will be in Aquarius' opposite sign, Leo.
The moon is set to peak on Thursday, January 25, at 12:54 p.m. EST, but depending on your sign and where this moon falls in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
Feeling expressive, Aries? According to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS Imani Quinn, you might be, as this loud and proud Leo full moon lights up your fifth house of passion and creativity.
As such, she recommends checking in with your own creative voice, and not only that but whether you're staying true to yourself. "Where are you not letting that light shine?" she suggests asking yourself, adding that it's time to release any limiting beliefs preventing you from showing up as your most empowered and passionate self.
Taurus
Time to get cozy, Taurus—something you have no problem with! As the full moon in Leo spotlights your fourth house of home and family, you're homing in on the homefront, assessing what needs to be let go of in your home for greater ease.
Is there something at home that keeps you from feeling acknowledged and heard? Or perhaps any area where your needs aren't being met? As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, this full moon asks you to step back and figure out what the greater good of your household needs and how that can align with your own needs.
Gemini
As this full moon lights up your third house of communication and local neighborhoods, Gemini, you'll be feeling right at home. After all, this is the house associated with your sign—but thanks to Leo's influence, you might be assessing where you're holding yourself back.
According to Quinn, this moon is encouraging you to speak up and let go of any fears that keep you from doing so. "Share your ideas, your needs, your desires—and let go of the extra fluff," she says, adding, "Sometimes you can get in your own way when communicating, [so] just make sure it's authentic to you."
Cancer
Money on your mind, Cancer? This full moon in Leo lights up your second house of possessions, material security, and wealth—so you've got your eyes on the financial prize right now.
And given that full moons are about releasing, Quinn explains, you might be looking at some of your unsavory money habits, like impulsive spending or not honoring your budget. "Take into account what you really need, and allow yourself to treat yourself when it makes sense," she says, adding to reflect on how you can make money doing things that make you happy and allow you to shine, as well.
Leo
This is your full moon, Leo, lighting up your first house of self and identity. It's possible you might feel like you're entering a new chapter, or reinventing yourself in some way. As Quinn says, "This is your time to shine, and there's a big focus on change."
As you push ahead into this newest chapter, Leo, what needs to be released for you to move forward? "It's time to use your courageous heart to spark the change that you want to see," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding to allow yourself to shine, take the opportunity to lead, and empower your biggest dreams.
Virgo
This full moon could feel like a bit of a chrysalis for you, Virgo, as it lands in your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. The next full moon is in your sign, so now, you're shedding anything that isn't allowing you to get to that first house reinvention.
"Sometimes these turn up that negative self-talk, and your drive for perfectionism can get the best of you," Quinn warns, adding that when you show up as you are in full authenticity, that's all that matters. "Take the time to get in touch with the ways in which you fear being seen as you are," she says.
Libra
Tap into your inner socialite, Libra! You'll have no problem doing so as this full moon in Leo lands in your 11th house of larger community, networking, and the collective. As Quinn explains, "The community is showing up for you, and the spotlight is on you."
You could feel a surge of social energy, so just make sure you're not overgiving as a way to receive attention, she advises. "Let it align as it's meant to and you won't be so drained," Quinn explains, adding that the influence of Aquarius season also reminds you to get in touch with causes that matter most to you and actively support them.
Scorpio
Have you been making big career moves, Scorpio? If you have, you might get some recognition for it under this full moon, as it spotlights your 10th house of public image and career. If you haven't, you'll be assessing what's holding you back on the job front.
According to Quinn, "It's time for praise of your work in accolades, especially in ways that you've shown up for others." She adds to let yourself be seen and acknowledged, and if you feel yourself recoiling, get in touch with what has kept you from allowing yourself to be publicly seen. You don't always have to be a mystery!
Sagittarius
You'll be doing what you do best under this new moon, Sagittarius: broadening your horizons. With the full moon lighting up your ninth house of travel and higher education (the house associated with your sign!), you'll have a keen sense of where you want to grow and what's holding you back from doing so.
As Quinn explains, whether it's a chance to travel, taking a new course online, or simply prioritizing your personal growth, when you show up for yourself, you're better able to show up for others. And that's what Aquarius season is all about.
Capricorn
Feeling intimate, Capricorn? This Leo full moon is taking a tour through your eighth house of transformation, sex, and intimacy, and as one of the more mysterious zones of the birth chart, this could look like a lot of different things.
As Quinn explains, the main focus is on getting in touch with your creative and sexual expression. Leo is a courageous sign when it comes to sharing their heart with those closest to them, and let's be honest—that's not Cap's strong suit. Under this full moon, Quinn says, don't be afraid to open up. "It will feel good and allow you to tap into your inner power," she adds.
Aquarius
Happy birthday, Aquarius! It's your astrological season, and that means the full moon lands in your seventh house of partnership and long-term commitments. So, Quinn explains, your relationships are on call in a big way this whole month.
"Maybe you're taking more time to spend with loved ones or getting more calls from them for your birthday season," Quinn explains, adding that this is a time for you to accept the love and attention you're receiving. You can also take note of where your need for independence and space has kept you from your loved ones and use this full moon as an opportunity to create more sacred time with the people you love.
Pisces
Time to buckle down on those New Year's health resolutions, Pisces. With the full moon lighting up your sixth house of self-care, health, and routine, you're looking at what should stay—and at what needs to go—in order for you to feel your best.
"It's time to prioritize you," Quinn notes, adding that as a naturally empathetic sign, it's easy for you to focus on everybody else. Don't see it as selfish to focus on yourself, she says, noting that you can't pour from an empty cup. Taking care of yourself will only help you better show up for others, so give yourself permission to indulge in self-care.
The takeaway
For the first time this calendar year, we have an opportunity for release around themes like expression, creativity, and pride. With your favorite full moon ritual and a strong sense of your higher truth, allow this moon to illuminate your path forward into the year.
