Both your body and skin need a diverse, nutrient-dense diet to thrive. You can’t properly exercise or build muscle without sustained energy and fuel; your skin can’t support itself without the tools to rejuvenate. And it turns out, many of the nutrients you’re told to consume for fitness can also benefit the skin as well. (Win-win!)

To start, proteins always rank at the top of the list for building muscle and supporting energy levels. (There’s a lot more to know about how much protein to consume for fitness support, so check out this guide.) But protein is also essential for your complexion. Proteins are made up of amino acids, so consuming them can supply your body with the building blocks it needs to build collagen, elastin, and keratin. In fact, brand new research even shows that not consuming enough protein can lead to clogged pores11 , discoloration, and even signs of premature aging. To up your intake of amino acids, check out these sources or perhaps consider a collagen supplement.

That’s not the only one: “Another macronutrient you shouldn't neglect after working out is fat. Healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats increase HDL ‘good’ cholesterol levels, which can increase growth hormone production12 and create more amino acids for building muscle tissue,” writes certified holistic nutritionist Adam Meyer about foods to consume post-work out. Healthy fats are also critical for skin function—notably polyunsaturated fats13 , which play important roles in both the epidermis and dermis.

You should also be mindful of hydration. Staying hydrated is essential for a meaningful workout, and can help your skin remain moisturized in the long run. No, chugging water isn't going to reverse the clock a decade, but doing so consistently does improve the appearance of the skin. In fact, studies have shown that getting the recommended amount of water for your body increases the dermal layer14 , thereby making your skin more hydrated.