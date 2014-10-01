10 High-Protein Vegetables You Should Start Eating Today

On my weight loss healing journey, my starting place for radically transforming my health was to eat real foods, especially vegetables.

Within a few weeks of eating real foods, especially protein-rich vegetables (in combination with other healthy protocols), I began to have more energy and to feel my excess weight release easily and naturally, even after years of trying. Best of all, I began to feel like myself again.

Here is a list of 10 high-protein vegetables that you can add into your life for more energy and to help create vibrant health naturally.

1. Peas

Not only are peas one of my favorite kitchen additions, but they are an excellent source of protein. Peas can be enjoyed fresh or frozen and have some of the highest protein available of any vegetable. So, next time you are looking for a little protein boost, remember to add in a handful of peas to your meal.

2. Spinach

You might already know spinach as a popular "super food", but now you can eat it knowing that it is also a great source of protein, too. This vegetable is loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and within that deep dark green color is also plenty of protein.

3. Kale

Truly one of the best greens and vegetable choices out there, kale is the definition of a super food. Make it into a salad, add it to soup or casserole, or blend a handful into a green smoothie, knowing that you are getting your protein.

4. Broccoli

As well as protein, broccoli is also high in fiber, antioxidants and minerals. With a broad range of vitamins on offer, you can use cooked or raw broccoli as a main menu item. Eat broccoli in salads, soups, or simply steamed by itself with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

5. Sprouts