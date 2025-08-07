The Year's Only Aquarius Full Moon Is Coming—Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
As August gets underway and Leo season treks on, we have a full moon on the horizon in Leo's opposite sign: Aquarius. This full moon will be exact on Saturday, August 9 at 3:55 a.m. EDT, and in the sign of Aquarius, it's sure to bring out everyone's individuality.
Of course, depending on where Aquarius lands in your chart, we all have something a little different to expect. Here's what this moon means for your zodiac sign.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
With this Aquarius full moon spotlighting your 11th house of networks and larger community, Aries, you're getting a full dose of Aquarian energy; The 11th house is the very house associated with Aquarius. As such, this is a moment for you to focus on your communities and how you're showing up for them.
And keep in mind, full moons are a time of illumination, as well as release. You might release patterns that keep you from engaging with your larger communities, have realizations around your humanitarian purpose, or find things are shifting in your own social circles.
Taurus
This full moon is lighting up your 10th house of career and public image, Taurus, making it a big moment for your personal destiny at large. Just keep in mind, Mercury is retrograde for just a few more days—not to mention that pesky shadow period in the weeks following—so you might want to hold off on any major decisions.
Nevertheless, this moon could illuminate ways in which you feel held back in your career, and inspire you to make some changes. You could be gunning for a promotion or a new career all together, but in any case, get clear on your vision and don't underestimate the power of calculated baby steps.
Gemini
Feeling expansive, Gemini? With this full moon in fellow air sign Aquarius, it's spotlighting your ninth house of travel and higher knowledge—and you could be feeling the urge to expand your horizons in more ways than one. Aquarius is a sign all about change and individuality, after all, and you're being confronted with both right now.
This could look like unlearning limiting beliefs that hold you back, embracing your own uniqueness, or even learning something new that shifts your way of thinking. Expect a mental level up—and take advantage of travel opportunities, should they come your way.
Cancer
This could be an especially vulnerable full moon for you, Cancer, as it makes its way through your eighth house of transformation, vulnerability, and intimacy. You're a sensitive soul to begin with, and this introspective energy is encouraging you to look within at whatever needs to be released.
The eighth house can deal with secrets, as well, so you might realize you've been keeping truths from yourself or neglecting your own emotional needs. Expect this headstrong Aquarius illumination to show you the ways in which you're stifling your own authenticity—and how that interferes with true intimacy.
Leo
It's your birthday season, Leo, and that means this full moon is spotlighting your seventh house of longterm partnership and commitment. And with full moons being a time of realization as well as release, you could be focusing in on your closest relationships in a big way.
Aquarius tends to usher in change, so if something needs to shift in your relationship life, now's the time to start making those changes. This could look like dynamics within an existing relationship, ending a relationship entirely, or altering your approach to relationships in general—business and romantic.
Virgo
Your birthday season is just around the corner, Virgo, and with this full moon moving through your sixth house of self care and routines, you're being encouraged to slow down and focus on yourself. You could use it right now especially, considering your ruling planet has been retrograde for the past few weeks!
And with Aquarius being a sign all about individuality, you don't need to apologize for showing up for yourself. In fact, that's exactly what you should be doing, as well as assessing which habits and routines are (and aren't) working for you. If you've been neglecting yourself in any way, it will be impossible to ignore now.
Libra
With the full moon in fellow air sign Aquarius, it's illuminating your fifth house of celebration and creative expression, Libra. This is also the house that's associated with Leo, so this energy may have been building for you since Leo season began a couple weeks ago. All in all, you're definitely feeling lit up—and all you have to do is follow that bliss.
If there are any ways you've ben stifling your own creative expression, or ignoring your own impulses, for example, you could feel more empowered to own your desires. Aquarius is all about embracing their own individuality, after all, so how can you harness this energy to step into your own creative power?
Scorpio
With this Aquarius full moon landing in your fourth house of family and home, Scorpio, your home life is taking center-stage right now. This could look like family (or roommate) dynamics, but this energy could also impact the physical, tangible energy of your home itself.
You might be feeling the urge to make some changes at home, considering Aquarius is a sign of radical and abrupt shifts. It's also a sign of unapologetic individuality—so how can you make your home feel like a safe space for you? Don't be afraid to set those boundaries, but watch out for Mercury retrograde miscommunications, too.
Sagittarius
Feeling chatty, Sagittarius? This airy full moon is moving through up your third house of communication, information, and local neighborhoods, so you could be feeling especially social right now. Not to mention, you might be even more brash than usual, in terms of saying what's on your mind.
Your words carry extra weight right now, and they could even instigate big changes or shifts. Just remember that Mercury is still retrograde for a few more days, plus there's the retrograde shadow period to contend with in the weeks following. All in all, remember to pause and think twice before speaking, and when you do speak up, keep it kind and authentic.
Capricorn
Money on your mind, Capricorn? This full moon in Aquarius is spotlighting your second house of possessions, money, and material security, making it an excellent time for you to take a closer look at your finances—and any changes that need to be made therein. Whether that's investing, saving, or budgeting, you're being supported to make money moves right now.
Just remember, the second house also deals with self worth. You're a sign that knows what you deserve and isn't afraid to get after it, so allow the visionary quality of these Aquarian moonbeams to inspire you to dream bigger. And if any spending habits aren't aligning with that vision? You know what you have to do.
Aquarius
This is your full moon, Aquarius, as it's making its way through your first house of self image and identity. As such, you're doing some deep digging and reflecting right now around who you are in this life, as well as how you're showing up in the world. You could also be feeling some big shifts around your identity, with this moon marking the halfway point of the year since your birthday.
Consider it a milestone or checkpoint of sorts; You may feel like you're entering a new, more empowered chapter. Lean into that energy and don't be afraid to make some shifts or changes with regard to your own identity or purpose. Don't ignore the things you learn about yourself under these high-minded moonbeams!
Pisces
This could be an intense full moon for you, Pisces, as it moves through your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. This is actually the house associated with your sign, so you're all too familiar with this deep, subconscious energy—and this moon is pushing you to dive even deeper.
You could get tons of intuitive hits under these moonbeams, and/or your dreams might be especially vivid or symbolic. In either case, pay attention—the messages you're receiving now are not by accident. This moon is revealing old wounds and ways to heal, and you're an intuitive creature by nature; When you listen to the wisdom around you, it can help propel you forward.
The takeaway
The moon in innovative and humanitarian Aquarius is the perfect opportunity for us all to assess how we're showing up for the collective, while also making sure our own cups are full. With a couple full moon rituals in tow—plus a willingness to release—we can open ourselves up to fresh perspectives that can help us reach our collective goals together.