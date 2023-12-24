Skip to Content
Spirituality

The Last Full Moon Of 2023 Is Upon Us—Here's What All 12 Signs Need To Know

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
December 24, 2023
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.

full moon intro woman outdoors
Image by Ivan Andrianov / Stocksy
December 24, 2023

We have a brand new calendar year right around the corner, but 2023 has one more full moon up its sleeve first. Having just entered Capricorn season, this full moon will be in Cap's opposite sign, Cancer.

The moon set to peak on December 26 at 7:33 pm EST, but depending on your sign and where this moon falls in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect.

Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.

Aries

This full moon in Cancer is set to land in your fourth house of family and home, Aries. The fourth house also happens to be the house associated with Cancer to begin with, so you're getting a double dose of homey and nostalgic feels.

As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOSImani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, your family might be top of mind right now, or you could be thinking about what needs to change in your home situation. Don't be surprised if there's an emphasis on mother figured and/or maternal energy, as well, she adds, thanks to the influence of Cancer on this moon.

Taurus

Feeling chatty, Taurus? With the full moon in Cancer lighting up your third house of communication, local neighborhoods, and siblings, you could have lots to say this holiday season. According to Quinn, the theme of this full moon is going to be saying what needs to be said.

Of course, you might need to spend some time reflecting to actually figure out what it is you haven't been saying, but once you know, let it out! "The emotional release this will provide will let you be able to move forward, so really delve into your intuition on what needs to be said and honor that," Quinn recommends.

Gemini

You might have money on your mind under these moonbeams, Gemini, as the Cancer full moon spotlights your second house of possessions and material security. Full moons do, however, remind us of what we need to release, and Quinn says there's a possibility you could feel the urge to spend right now. You might also be reflecting on your relationship to money and your finances.

"So with that, just be mindful that spending is rooted in something substantial and not just impulsive," she tells mindbodygreen, adding, "Because this Cancer energy brings up emotions, Geminis could be susceptible to impulse purchases."

Cancer

This is your full moon, Cancer, lighting up your first house of self and identity. As aforementioned, full moons are a time of release—so you're being given a prime opportunity for a full reset ahead of the New Year. Or as Quinn puts it, you might feel like you're "coming home to yourself."

You may feel connected to yourself in a new way, or feel you can stand in your power, strength, and grace like never before. According to Quinn, this energy is ultimately helping you grow as a person, which will in turn support other areas of your like, like your purpose or relationships.

Leo

Landing in your 12th house of endings and the subconscious, Leo, this could feel like a particularly heavy full moon for you. The energy of this year winding down may be amplified for you, with Quinn noting your anxieties and worries could also be getting the best of you.

As such, she says, allow yourself to get comfortable with the uncomfortable as you tap into these emotions, and know they will pass. "Your emotions are ultimately here to teach you something," Quinn adds.

Virgo

Feeling social, Virgo? As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, this full moon in Cancer spotlights your 11th house of collectives, networks, and large community. As such, you might be receiving recognition for the ways you're showing up for your people.

It's also possible you're getting a lot of invites right now, so don't feel guilty if you have to decline at least some of them. "It's important for you to not get overwhelmed, because this Cancer energy could influence that—so stay grounded in the present and know that it's OK to say 'no,'" Quinn adds.

Libra

Time to give your work life a spruce, Libra. As the Cancer full moon lights up your 10th house of career and public image, you might be thinking about what changes you'd like to see in the New Year—and you might even be receiving accolades.

According to Quinn, it's possible you've achieved a goal you've been working towards for some time. And under these Cancer moonbeams, don't be surprised if you feel emotional about it. "We can be emotional about things that are positive, so allow those emotions to come through and feel proud of yourself and your achievements," she adds.

Scorpio

Ready to shatter some glass ceilings, Scorpio? With the Cancer full moon spotlighting your ninth house of expansion, higher learning, and travel, nothing's holding you back now. As Quinn says, you could feel the urge to get up and go, literally booking a spontaneous vacation—or figuratively expanding with a new spiritual practice.

Whatever the case, Quinn tells mindbodygreen, give yourself the space to grow and evolve, and let your emotions be a compass that charts the way forward.

Sagittarius

Feeling moody, Sagittarius? Don't be shocked if you are, thanks to the Cancer full moon falling in your 8th house of transformation, death and rebirth, and intimacy. As Quinn says, you can expect to be in your feels, even though that's not somewhere you typically like to be.

But if you can allow yourself to be vulnerable, to be seen, and further, to change for the better, this is a powerful time for you. "Really push yourself to take the leap and allow yourself to get close to someone you have an intuitive pull towards," Quinn notes, adding, "Just trust and go in that direction."

Capricorn

Happy birthday, Capricorn! This is your season, and this full moon happens to be in your opposite sign, Cancer. As such, it's also spotlighting your seventh house of partnership. So whether it's a romantic relationship or a business venture, be open to what's headed your way.

As Quinn says, new possibilities could be coming in hot, and the focus on this full moon is clearing the path. In other words, she adds, "It's fruitful for you to clear out any old feelings in this space so you don't bring that with you into these new relationships."

Aquarius

Give yourself a break under this Cancer full moon, Aquarius. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, with the moon in your the sixth house of self-care, service, and routine, now's a good time to ground yourself in your regimens—especially if you've been feeling emotional.

"Taking the time to process and doing simple acts can really have a profound effect on your mental and emotional wellbeing," she says, whether that's a full moon ritual or an extended skincare routine. To that end, you might also want to reflect on what things are getting in the way of these self-care practices on a regular basis.

Pisces

Feeling flirty, Pisces? With this Cancer full moon lighting up your fifth house of creative expression, passion, and fertility, the energy is ripe for hitting it off with a hometown cutie this holiday season—or amping up the passion with your current partner.

Not only that, but according to Quinn, you could also feel particularly creative under these moonbeams. With emotions flowing and your expression amped up, it's a perfect recipe for channeling those feelings into something, whether that's art, music, or stimulating conversation at a holiday party. Overall, Quinn adds, "Finding a place to express those emotions will help you ground in the process and experience."

The takeaway

For one last time this year, we have a full moon to offer an opportunity for release. With your favorite full moon ritual on deck and a willingness to clear out the old in order to welcome in the new, we can head into the new year with greater direction and purpose.

