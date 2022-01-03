How To Nail Your Wellness Routine In 2022, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Detox time, Aries! Once the new year begins, tackle a bad habit right away. Clean up your diet, replace the endless coffee refills with hydrating beverages like green tea, etc. From there, vibrant Jupiter returns to your sign on May 10, giving you a galactic glow-up. Raise your fitness game with adventure sports or a competitive challenge!

Chiron, the "wounded healer" comet, spends its fifth of nine years in Aries (2018–27) in 2022. This is a powerful cycle for discovering your own gifts as a healer. Simultaneously, you may be processing family trauma along with anger and grief you never fully metabolized. Pull back from triggering situations as needed. This is a great time to do the deep work with professional practitioners, both traditional and mystical.