How To Nail Your Wellness Routine In 2022, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Cosmic Conditioning: 2022 Wellness Horoscopes For Every Zodiac Sign
In the name of making 2022 your healthiest year yet, mbg's resident astrologers, The AstroTwins, are sharing their sign-by-sign wellness advice for every member of the zodiac.
Aries
Detox time, Aries! Once the new year begins, tackle a bad habit right away. Clean up your diet, replace the endless coffee refills with hydrating beverages like green tea, etc. From there, vibrant Jupiter returns to your sign on May 10, giving you a galactic glow-up. Raise your fitness game with adventure sports or a competitive challenge!
Chiron, the "wounded healer" comet, spends its fifth of nine years in Aries (2018–27) in 2022. This is a powerful cycle for discovering your own gifts as a healer. Simultaneously, you may be processing family trauma along with anger and grief you never fully metabolized. Pull back from triggering situations as needed. This is a great time to do the deep work with professional practitioners, both traditional and mystical.
Taurus
Customize your fitness plan to suit your life, Taurus; otherwise, it may fall by the wayside. With Saturn in your achievement zone, track progress with an app and consider working with a trainer or private teacher to make sure you hit your goals. The North Node in Taurus stretches you out of your comfort zone. But that daring spirit could lead to an injury if you don't warm up and learn proper postures. (More reason to enlist a guide!) Roll out the yoga mat while high-minded Jupiter moves through your soulful 12th house from May 10 to October 28, or dive into water sports, like stand-up paddleboard yoga or sailing. Motivator Mars helps you find a sustainable and pleasurable routine after August 20.
Gemini
Have yoga mat, will travel? With structured Saturn in your travel zone all year, fitness goals could lead you on long-distance adventures in 2022, Gemini. Bike through wine country, hike distant trails, learn to surf on a new coast. Health is a major priority once the lunar nodes shift into Taurus and Scorpio on January 18. This 18-month circuit makes healing an inside and outside job. Create a routine that fits with your everyday life and integrates with your work. Sit on a medicine ball or put a balance board by a stand-up desk. Join a gym close to the office so you can take a class between meetings. Look for ceremonies and holistic/therapeutic treatments that connect you to a higher power and help you access deeper parts of your subconscious. These may be especially potent near the eclipses on April 30 and November 8.
Cancer
Good news, Cancer! Vital, vibrant Jupiter is in its happy place (your ninth house) as it rolls through Pisces until May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20. Joyful movement is a must, whether you're dancing, horseback riding, or learning how to surf. With Saturn anchored in your eighth house for one last full year, tending to reproductive health should also be a priority. When agitating Mars zooms into Gemini on August 20, you may be ready for a healthy cleanse. This seven-month cycle is ideal for deep inner work, perhaps with a shaman or craniosacral therapist.
Leo
Wellness resolutions top your 2022 priority list, Leo—and they may start with undoing a few bad habits while Venus is retrograde until January 29. Beyond those unhealthy indulgences, has stress crept in? Calming exercises, like swimming and gentle yoga, can help you stay centered when the lunar South Node dips into Scorpio and your rooted fourth house. More than anything, "tending and befriending" can boost oxytocin levels this year. Get a support group in motion—literally—by combining cathartic conversations with a walk or hike!
Virgo
Scheduling is the key to sanity this year, Virgo! In addition to work duties and a regular fitness regimen, block out time to rest and digest. With Saturn in your sixth house (aka the Virgo house), your parasympathetic nervous system could use a break. The good news is, you can activate its calming powers with your sign's favorite pastimes: meditation, yoga, massage, walks in nature, deep breathing, spending time with kids and pets, etc. Gut health is always key to strong immunity and this year, you may need to add more probiotics to your diet—especially when agitating Mars hits your nutrition zone for six months on August 20.
Libra
Go with your gut, Libra! Vitality-boosting Jupiter swims two laps through Pisces and your sixth house of digestion: until May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20. Hydration is the first essential step. Fermented foods that introduce healthy microbes (like yogurt and kimchi) may become regular staples of your diet. And don't forget the power of sexual healing! Self- and partner-pleasuring, erotic massage, and other titillating touches can be the best medicine out there.
Scorpio
Saturn is rooted in your fourth house all year, so you'll feel healthiest at home, Scorpio. This is the summer to grow your own food, then make fresh salsa for future #TacoTuesdays. Set up a workout area for streaming yoga, choreographing dance moves, and lifting weights. Get ready for a total wellness reboot when vitality-boosting Jupiter swings into Aries from May 10 to October 28. Exercise in the great outdoors or combine it with travel. (Biking through wine country, anyone?) Pay attention to your root chakra, which is located at the base of your spine, in the tailbone area. Daily squats, pelvic floor exercises, even walking barefoot in the grass can strengthen and support this energy center. This will help you feel grounded during the karmic ups and downs of the South Node's tour through your sign, which can bring a lot of fluctuating feelings.
Sagittarius
What are you digesting—literally and emotionally, Sagittarius? If you've been stuffing down stress with food or pushing yourself past the point of exhaustion, the planets will blow a loud whistle this year. From January 18, 2022, to July 17, 2023, the North Node points its compass toward Taurus and your sixth house of healthy routines. Commit to regular workouts—even if you have to hire someone to show you the ropes or hold you accountable.
Jupiter in Pisces sounds the call for hydration and gut health until May 10 (and after October 28). Try a short-term healthy cleanse; and get active on the water or near it! Shedding toxic beliefs is as important as detoxing your diet. If you feel called, work with a therapist who can shift your mindset in a positive direction. Speaking of detoxing, sweating is one of the best ways to refresh the body and get the blood flowing to your organs. An infrared sauna could be a life-changing splurge.
Capricorn
With the karmic South Node in Scorpio and your metaphysical 11th house, mindfulness practices are the key to your serenity, Capricorn. Center yourself with meditation, yoga, and breathwork this year. These practices can also activate life force energy, giving you the sexiest glow-up. Saturn's been putting you through paces since late 2017. Are you exhausted yet? Make sure you're getting proper rest in the first half of the year. You'll be ready for a more vigorous fitness routine once athletic Mars barrels into Gemini on August 20. You love a challenge, but take time to stretch and learn proper posture and technique to avoid injuries. Regular bodywork like massage and acupuncture can keep you balanced all year long.
Aquarius
Feeling stiff, Aquarius? Blame it on stodgy Saturn who is parked in your sign for one more year. As it is the ruler of bones, skin, and teeth, you may spend more time at the chiropractor, dermatologist, or dentist this year. Get on the ball with prevention. Yes, there's a reason they told you to stand up straight and floss. With the North Node in your nutritional zone, the link between food and mood will be obvious. You may switch up your diet, opting for anti-inflammatory foods or trying something like keto or intermittent fasting.
Pisces
Exhale, Pisces! Disciplined Saturn is on its final full year in your meditative, healing 12th house. Since March 2020, you've been processing heavy issues—and finding all the enlightenment a Pisces lives for. This cosmic cleanse continues until March 7, 2023, so you might as well dive in. Sanctify your sleep and see a hypnotherapist if you're struggling to reach the far corners of your psyche. You might even train as a healing practitioner, or work closely with a therapist, shaman, or holistic specialist. Vitality-boosting Jupiter will give you more energy than you've had in years. Enjoy the rush (and if you're trying any daring sports, wear a helmet)!