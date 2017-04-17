48 Items Tagged

yoga poses video

Routines

A Quick Yoga Sequence To Help You Start Your Day

Everyone has 60 seconds to spare. This week, use it for some quality yoga.

#yoga poses video #yogis #yoga
Lauren Imparato
February 8 2016

Give Thanks With This 8-Minute Yoga Sequence (Video)

Cultivating gratitude can be a catalyst for huge changes in our lives, but is especially important this time of year. People who take time each day to...

#yoga poses sequence #yoga poses video #gratitude #yogis #yoga
Lauren Rudick RYT-500
November 27 2014

Why You're Making Life Hard + How To Make It Easy

We prepare, train, brace for, and imagine so many battles. Maybe sometimes we imagine victory? But in bracing for war, usually we're fearing pain and...

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #yoga
Michael Taylor
May 6 2014
Routines

A 3-Minute Yoga Flow You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere

If your schedule is hectic and you're tight on time, you can still practice yoga.

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #wellness #yoga #video
Julie Wilcox, M.S.
March 12 2014

6 Tips That Make Handstands (And Everything Else!) Easy

Whatever it is you're doing, make sure it's playful and fun. Don't push hard to get past the tough spots. Instead, just move gently around them.

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #happiness #personal growth #yoga
Michael Taylor
January 8 2014

Why & How To Practice Tree Pose (Video)

One of the loveliest yoga poses is Tree Pose (Vrksasana). It's a beautiful balancing act with a multitude of variations for all levels.

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #yoga #video
Gigi Yogini
August 27 2013

Dynamic Pigeon Flow In 10 Easy Steps (Video)

Hip opening can be challenging, but it's worth the try. When we open our hips, we create an easy flow of circulation between our upper and lower...

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #yoga #video
Gigi Yogini
August 23 2013

5 Steps To Improve Your Knee-To-Nose Core Flow (Video)

Core-strengthening exercises are popular because they can help you get a flatter stomach. More importantly, these exercises also develop your body's...

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #yoga #video
Gigi Yogini
July 25 2013

How To Protect Your Neck In Cobra & Upward-Facing Dog

Gigi Yogini shares how to practice Cobra & Upward-Facing Dog safely.

#yoga poses video #pain #yoga poses #yoga #video
Gigi Yogini
May 1 2013

Easy Legs-Behind-Your-Head

Over time your body will open—we promise!

#yoga poses video #flexibility #yoga
Kino MacGregor
April 20 2013

How To Do Splits For Beginners (Video)

Splits require a combination of open hamstrings, hip flexors, lower back, and shoulders.

#yoga poses video #flexibility #yoga #video
Kino MacGregor
March 16 2013
Recovery

The Best Yoga Pose To Jumpstart Recovery

It’s during rest that we grow stronger.

#yoga poses video #meditation #yoga #video
Sage Rountree
February 21 2013
Routines

Core Strength In Navasana

It demands so much core strength that when repeated five times, it feels like a mini-marathon right in the middle of a very long practice.

#yoga poses video #Ashtanga #yoga
Kino MacGregor
November 7 2012

3 Deliciously Restorative Poses To Eliminate Stress

Restorative yoga can dramatically improve the quality of your life. This deeply relaxing practice is great for everyone, especially if you’re a person...

#yoga poses sequence #yoga poses video #healing #yoga poses #breathing
Gigi Yogini
August 22 2012
Routines

It's Raining Cats and Cows

Going through the steps of the Cat Cow stretch.

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #breathing #mindfulness #yogis
Gigi Yogini
July 30 2012