48 Items Tagged
yoga poses video
A 4-Step Sequence To Nailing Headstand — Without Hurting Yourself
Ready, set, invert.
A Quick Yoga Sequence To Help You Start Your Day
Everyone has 60 seconds to spare. This week, use it for some quality yoga.
Give Thanks With This 8-Minute Yoga Sequence (Video)
Cultivating gratitude can be a catalyst for huge changes in our lives, but is especially important this time of year. People who take time each day to...
Why You're Making Life Hard + How To Make It Easy
We prepare, train, brace for, and imagine so many battles. Maybe sometimes we imagine victory? But in bracing for war, usually we're fearing pain and...
Why You're Making Arm Balances Hard + How To Make Them Easy
Sometimes the best way to do something hard isn't to attack it head on.
A 3-Minute Yoga Flow You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere
If your schedule is hectic and you're tight on time, you can still practice yoga.
6 Tips That Make Handstands (And Everything Else!) Easy
Whatever it is you're doing, make sure it's playful and fun. Don't push hard to get past the tough spots. Instead, just move gently around them.
Want To Stand On Your Hands? These 3 Secrets Will Get You There
It doesn't really matter if you can stand on your hands.
Why & How To Practice Tree Pose (Video)
One of the loveliest yoga poses is Tree Pose (Vrksasana). It's a beautiful balancing act with a multitude of variations for all levels.
Dynamic Pigeon Flow In 10 Easy Steps (Video)
Hip opening can be challenging, but it's worth the try. When we open our hips, we create an easy flow of circulation between our upper and lower...
5 Steps To Improve Your Knee-To-Nose Core Flow (Video)
Core-strengthening exercises are popular because they can help you get a flatter stomach. More importantly, these exercises also develop your body's...
How To Protect Your Neck In Cobra & Upward-Facing Dog
Gigi Yogini shares how to practice Cobra & Upward-Facing Dog safely.
How To Do Splits For Beginners (Video)
Splits require a combination of open hamstrings, hip flexors, lower back, and shoulders.
The Best Yoga Pose To Jumpstart Recovery
It’s during rest that we grow stronger.
Core Strength In Navasana
It demands so much core strength that when repeated five times, it feels like a mini-marathon right in the middle of a very long practice.
Better Sex Through Yoga In Just 5 Minutes? Tara Stiles & Dr. Frank Lipman Show Us How!
Just 5 minutes of yoga a day can improve your sex life.
3 Deliciously Restorative Poses To Eliminate Stress
Restorative yoga can dramatically improve the quality of your life. This deeply relaxing practice is great for everyone, especially if you’re a person...
It's Raining Cats and Cows
Going through the steps of the Cat Cow stretch.