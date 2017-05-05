17 Items Tagged

WellnessWonderWomen

Off-the-Grid

Meet The Former Vegan Who's Changing How We Eat Meat

Who says meat can't be good for our bodies...and the planet?

#WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
May 5 2017

Meet The #LadyBoss Who's Revolutionizing The Supplement Industry

Ritual Vitamins founder Kat Schneider on motherhood, biohacking, and the nutrients we're all missing.

#WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
January 30 2017
Food Trends

How This Juice Goddess Gets Her Glow (And Helps Others Feel Amazing, Too)

"I create my own reality. When I don’t like my reality, I can change it."

#WellnessWonderWomen #vegan #organic
Colleen Wachob
May 26 2016

Meet The Woman Who Will Change The Way You Think About Sexual Health

Women have taken control in the classroom and the boardroom, but what about in the bedroom?

#sex #WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
May 13 2016
Beauty

The Founder Of THINX Underwear On Breaking Taboos + Rethinking Your Period

Miki Agrawal on finding her tribe, dispelling taboos, and embracing leaks.

#business #WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
March 11 2016
Home

Meet The Woman Who's Helping Millions Tap Into Their Creativity

Brit + Co founder Brit Morin on creativity, motherhood, and fitness apps.

#WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
February 25 2016
Food Trends

The Founders of Food 52 On Creating A Community Around Food

Amanda and Merrill believe that great cooking at home can pretty much help save the world.

#WellnessWonderWomen #food
Colleen Wachob
February 23 2016
Change-Makers

We're Buying Flowers All Wrong — And This Woman Is Trying To Change That

Christina Stembel is ushering in the farm-to-vase movement. And yes, that's a thing.

#WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
February 9 2016
Beauty

The #1 Makeup Mistake Women Make (And Other Tips From An Eco Beauty Pro)

Green beauty expert Shirley Pinkson shares some of her favorite tips and tricks for glowing skin.

#beauty #WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
February 4 2016
Beauty

Elle Macpherson's Secrets To Looking Good & Feeling Great At Any Age

It’s hard not to have a wellness woman crush on Elle Macpherson. The 51-year-old beauty glows without a hint of makeup. She’s been strong before it...

#beauty #business #WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
January 28 2016
Change-Makers

The Carbon38 Founders On Conquering Community And The Future Of Athleisure

Caroline Gogolak and Katie Warner Johnson made it their business to find comfy clothes that are gorgeous and functional.

#business #WellnessWonderWomen #fashion
Colleen Wachob
January 25 2016
Change-Makers

The Woman Who's Making Natural Beauty Mainstream (And Affordable)

At mindbodygreen, we get to meet the female entrepreneurs who are passionate about making the world a healthier place. In this new series, we're...

#WellnessWonderWomen #mbg features
Colleen Wachob
January 15 2016
Recipes
Wellness Trends

Moon Juice's Amanda Chantal Bacon On The Self-Care "Rules" She Swears By

The moment I fell in love with Amanda Chantal Bacon was when I met her at 7 a.m. on a Saturday for a mindbodygreen photo shoot

#WellnessWonderWomen #mbg features
Colleen Wachob
January 7 2016

Paleo Hot Chocolate From LA's Hottest Baker, Sweet Laurel

At mindbodygreen, we get to meet the female entrepreneurs who are passionate about making the world a healthier place. In this new series, we're...

#WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
January 5 2016