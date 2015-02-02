116 Items Tagged

4 Natural Remedies To Replace Your Harsh Facial Cleanser

Cleansing your face should be a process that protects your skin from further damage — after all, it's the body's largest organ and should be protected...

#toxic #beauty #skin
Krystle Hope
February 2 2015
Healthy Weight

3 Ways To Get Clean From The Inside Out (No Juicing Required)

How to clear out your system without depriving yourself.

#toxic #wellness #yoga #cleanse #detox
Lauren Imparato
January 30 2015

5 Surprising Ways To Use The Detoxifying Power Of Activated Charcoal

Activated charcoal is one of the most nontoxic, adsorptive substances known to man. It binds to and eliminates poisons from the body, as well as...

#supplements #toxic #wellness #detox
Naomi Teeter
January 22 2015

DIY: 3 All-Natural Remedies For Problem Skin

Our skin is actually the largest organ and needs nourishing attention. With a little extra lovin', our skin will glow from the inside out, so edible,...

#toxic #beauty #skin
Erin O'Brien
January 21 2015
Beauty

6 Ways To Use Baby Powder In Your Beauty Regimen

It's practically the most versatile product on the shelf

#toxic #hair #beauty #skin
Kaia Roman
January 16 2015

5 Steps To Make Sure You're Getting The Purest Nontoxic Water Possible

January is the perfect moment to resolve to drink more water. Come to think of it February through December aregreat months to commit to this healthy...

#toxic #water
Healthy Child Healthy World
January 12 2015
Beauty

7 High-Performance Ingredients To Look For In Natural Skin Care Products

Natural and botanical extracts can deliver high performance results when it comes to skin care.

#toxic #beauty #skin
Lorraine Dallmeier
January 6 2015

5 Nontoxic Anti-Aging Skin Care Ingredients That Really Work

We all want healthy, beautiful, glowing skin. But if we're using conventional beauty products, we may be paying a high price for our health. Many of...

#toxic #beauty #wellness #skin
Liane Moccia
December 22 2014
Integrative Health

Should You Be Worried About Mold In Your Coffee? A Cardiologist Breaks It Down

I did my reading and I learned six important facts about molds in coffee.

#toxic #coffee #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
November 29 2014

What Your Skin Reveals About Your Health

Take a second and look at your skin from head to toe. What do you see? Many people observe wrinkles, acne, eczema, uneven rough skin or rosacea....

#toxic #nutrition #acne #beauty #hormones
Megan Kelly
November 26 2014

How To Transition To A Natural Skin Care Routine

"Going green." "Natural living." "You are what you eat."

#toxic #beauty #wellness #skin #organic
Melanie Mueller
October 23 2014
Parenting
Integrative Health

Why Sweating Is The Best Way To Get Rid Of Toxins

How sweating eliminates toxins, according to science.

#toxic #heart disease
Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 4 2014
Home

A Mini-Guide To Choosing The Best Nontoxic Mattress

Cleaning up your sleep environment can have an impact on your health.

#toxic #environmentalism #sleeping
Frank Lipman, M.D.
September 2 2014
Recipes

An Anti-Inflammatory Cucumber Smoothie

Fennel and cucumber make this a powerful superfood smoothie.

#smoothie #avocado #toxic #gluten-free recipe #coconut water
Jeanette Bronée
August 17 2014
Integrative Health

487 Elementary Schools At Risk Of Toxic Herbicide Exposure

Check out this interactive map of schools exposed to toxic herbicides.

#news #toxic #study #environmentalism #cancer
Environmental Working Group
August 16 2014

Fracking: What It Is & Why You Should Care

Fracking is all over the news lately. No wonder. This technology responsible for America’s recent boost in natural gas production has some critics....

#toxic #disease #environmentalism #fertility #pregnancy
Healthy Child Healthy World
August 15 2014
Integrative Health

How Perfume Messes With Your Hormones (Even If You Don't Wear It)

Although many of us love our signature scent, it likely contains chemicals that may wreck havoc on our hormone function. I'm not suggesting we ditch...

#toxic #beauty #hormones #environmentalism #wellness
Liane Moccia
August 9 2014
Friendships