Our June Numerology Forecast Screams "New Beginnings"

This June is the month for setting a new foundation, according to numerology.

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
4 days ago
Feeling Trapped Or Lonely? Here's How You Can Reconnect With Yourself

Here's how to notice where your ego is running the show so you can start to move past it.

Deborah Hanekamp
4 days ago
I'm A Doctor Who Had COVID: Here's How I Recovered Physically & Mentally

It started out with some muscle soreness, but I just felt like I needed a massage.

Anna Yusim, M.D.
May 26
Seated Meditation Not Your Thing? How To Make Your Movements More Mindful

"If you're in your mind, chances are that you're probably not in your body."

Emma Loewe
May 25
How The Practice Of De-Manifestation Can Help You Find Peace In The Now

Manifesting is great, but sometimes we need to appreciate what's already in front of us.

Deborah Hanekamp
May 12
Your May 2020 Numerology Forecast Calls For Some Major Transformation

No surprise here: This May is a month of transformation, according to numerology.

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
May 11
How To Reap The Benefits Of Nature — No Matter Where You Are

A meditation that can be done from your window, and more mindful rituals to try this Earth Day.

Emma Loewe
April 22
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Syncing with the moon cycle can remind you to periodically pause, rest, and reflect.

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
April 15
Pregnant During COVID-19? Here's What Doulas Want You To Know

"We never know the exact path, so we can only focus on how we move through it."

Ashley Spivak
April 7
Personal Growth

Why Hobbies Are More Important Than Ever & How To Start One Right Now

There's never been a better time to tap into your creativity side.

Katina Mountanos
March 24
Integrative Health

The Simple Mindset Shift This Doctor Recommends To Improve Well-Being

What we can all learn from the typical airline safety announcements.

Christina Coughlin
January 25
What Shaving My Head Taught Me About Acceptance & True Self-Love

"The day I shaved my head was one of the most uncomfortable, and liberating, days of my life."

Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
December 27 2019
Home

How (And Why) To Simplify Your Home Before 2020 Kicks Off

Hot take: Your home doesn't need to be filled with stuff in order to be cluttered.

Emma Loewe
December 25 2019
