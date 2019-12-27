225 Items Tagged
Our June Numerology Forecast Screams "New Beginnings"
This June is the month for setting a new foundation, according to numerology.
Feeling Trapped Or Lonely? Here's How You Can Reconnect With Yourself
Here's how to notice where your ego is running the show so you can start to move past it.
How To Know If Your Intuition Is Telling You Something — Or If It's Just Fear
It's all about tuning into your emotions.
Dream Big: A Beginner's Guide To Lucid Dreaming, From An Expert
First question: What does it really mean to lucid dream?
I'm A Doctor Who Had COVID: Here's How I Recovered Physically & Mentally
It started out with some muscle soreness, but I just felt like I needed a massage.
Seated Meditation Not Your Thing? How To Make Your Movements More Mindful
"If you're in your mind, chances are that you're probably not in your body."
How The Practice Of De-Manifestation Can Help You Find Peace In The Now
Manifesting is great, but sometimes we need to appreciate what's already in front of us.
Your May 2020 Numerology Forecast Calls For Some Major Transformation
No surprise here: This May is a month of transformation, according to numerology.
How To Reap The Benefits Of Nature — No Matter Where You Are
A meditation that can be done from your window, and more mindful rituals to try this Earth Day.
How To Look To Your Intuition For Clues On Navigating A Crisis
"Your intuition guides you best when you make room for it."
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Syncing with the moon cycle can remind you to periodically pause, rest, and reflect.
Pregnant During COVID-19? Here's What Doulas Want You To Know
"We never know the exact path, so we can only focus on how we move through it."
Why Hobbies Are More Important Than Ever & How To Start One Right Now
There's never been a better time to tap into your creativity side.
Pulling This Tarot Card Is Basically A Green Light From The Universe
Time to whip out those decks.
The Simple Mindset Shift This Doctor Recommends To Improve Well-Being
What we can all learn from the typical airline safety announcements.
3 Tiny Changes That'll Help You Cultivate Healthier Habits, From An RD
One of them includes cybersecurity.
20 Limiting Beliefs I'm Done With (And Won't Be Carrying Into The New Decade)
"I'm done with waiting for my big break."
What Shaving My Head Taught Me About Acceptance & True Self-Love
"The day I shaved my head was one of the most uncomfortable, and liberating, days of my life."
How (And Why) To Simplify Your Home Before 2020 Kicks Off
Hot take: Your home doesn't need to be filled with stuff in order to be cluttered.
6 Spiritual Rituals To End The Decade Feeling Restored & Empowered
Out with the old.