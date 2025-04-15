Many of us have core abandonment wounds—it's hard to grow up in our society without them. For me, I believe that they started the day I was born. As a premature baby, I was put into a plastic box for the first six weeks of my life. I was separate from the world, left out, and this conditioned me to feel as if something must be wrong with me. I created the belief, "I am unlovable and don't fit in."