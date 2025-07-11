You'll know you're likable if people gravitate toward you at gatherings or events, they want to talk to you, and they want to keep the conversation going, according to Spinelli.

"You will notice you bring smiles and laughter in a room—people probably light up when they see you," she says, noting that trust from others is another good sign you're well liked.

"If you find people share things you have said in a positive way, or compliment you or your qualities to others, it is also an indicator of being likable," she adds.