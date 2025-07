Confidence is a prime example of the Goldilocks principle—too much and you could be seen as arrogant, too little and you could be seen as insecure. But when you have just enough, Birkel says, it invites people in because they can sense that you're self-assured and stable. When you "love yourself from the inside out," he says, people will find you more likable, but when you appear to be not taking care of yourself, it can send others the wrong message.