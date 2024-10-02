Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

The 4 Energetic Qualities Of A Powerful Wellness Entrepreneur

Millana Snow
Author:
Millana Snow
October 02, 2024
Millana Snow
Wellness Entrepreneur
By Millana Snow
Wellness Entrepreneur
Millana Snow is an energy healer, teacher, and wellness entrepreneur with a passion for bringing healing to a diverse community of clients, followers, brands, celebrities, and even members of the royal family.
Millana Snow headshot
Image by Millana Snow / mbg contributor
October 02, 2024

When it comes to entrepreneurship in the well-being space, energy really is everything.

From my own 15+ year journey as an entrepreneur, teacher, and healer, I know that the unseen work is what really brings your dreams into the tangible world.

If things are slowing down or going off course in my business, it doesn't mean that I'm "bad" or "wrong." It's simply a reflection of something that's happening inside of me. And if I don't like what I'm seeing in the outside world, I take the first step toward changing my inner world.

When I look to shift my energy, these are the four qualities that I focus on. They're the undeniable traits that I've seen all kind, happy, and healthy wellness leaders have in common. This is my invitation for you to cultivate them in your own business in 2022.

1.

Intention

Like all things in life, a strong business starts with a strong intention. 

Instead of "wanting" or "hoping for" success in your business—or in any part of your life, for that matter—I've found that breakthroughs happen when you are actually living and embodying that intention. This is the biggest energetic lesson that I'll be working on with my students in my newest program.

It's very self-empowering to remember that you don't need to wait for someone to give you permission to live your life a certain way. You get to decide. This is your life. Be that. Have the courage to live that.

Don't wait for someone to tell you that you can have the full-time business or the booked-out calendar of clients or the high-paying speaking opportunities; be the person who is already fulfilling that intention. 

2.

Courage

This is the biggest sticking point when my clients and students want to make a real shift in their lives and their businesses! Some call it confidence, but, at the beginning of things, I call it courage.

Being a highly magnetic business owner requires you to embody, project, and be unafraid of your own authentic power. To own who you are, and accept who you are not. 

As an entrepreneur, you'll be called to step into new levels of courage and power over and over again. I've often said that I'm pretty sure that starting a business is just a subconscious choice to do deeper soul work! So, what are you hiding from? What is it that you have been scared of as an entrepreneur?

Often, it's our family, our parents, or old friends that we're still trying to please or whose beliefs and expectations we are still living or projecting onto our would-be audience. When we understand that a lot of our fears are connected to unhealed trauma or beliefs, we can choose to take back our power. 

Boundaries

You, as an artist, freelancer, professional, and/or business owner, need to have systems in place so that you can feel good and grow with ease. Cultivating strong boundaries in your work is a must.

Audit your business and life, taking note of anywhere that your boundaries might be leaky. From there, I recommend setting boundaries with friends by being very clear on when you are and aren't in "business" or "practitioner" mode, setting boundaries with your pricing by only doing work that you feel excited to be compensated for, setting boundaries with your clients by honoring containers and time commitments, and even setting boundaries in your personal life where it feels supportive. 

Integrity

Perhaps the most important way you'll attract success with ease is by being in true integrity with your work. This requires drowning out the noise of what's going on around you in the industry and tuning into what's true for you and your craft. 

You must be able to trust yourself and your work first so that your community can trust you. Take the extra time to meditate every day, join a new program, read another book, practice your offerings, and learn in community so that you can show up and shine in your gifts. This is the aligned, integral path to long-lasting success.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.