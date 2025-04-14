Lastly, while this type is harmonious and graceful for the most part, Blaylock-Solar explains that these folks can have a stubborn streak when it comes to the status quo. "They can be a little judgmental—they have this idea of taking their responsibilities very seriously but also struggle when people have different ideas with what they believe is right and wrong," she explains, adding, "It can be very challenging for them when someone else has a different opinion." As Koonz notes, "They stand for their values and enjoy traditions—going above and beyond to stick with them."