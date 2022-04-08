The way ENFPs behave in relationships is reflective of their spontaneous and flexible personality. As Segovia explains, they like to meet new people, hear different points of views, and consider their options before settling down with someone long-term.

They tend to be supportive and good listeners, making their partners feel seen and appreciated, he notes, adding that meaningful conversations to share dreams, feelings, and thoughts, matter to them deeply.

According to Hackston, while they want to feel a deep connection to a romantic partner, they also want someone they can have fun with. "This may be overwhelming or too intense for some people, so the ideal romantic partner is likely to be someone who either reciprocates these characteristics—another ENFP, for example—or someone happy to be spontaneous and go with the flow." (aka likely another Perceiving type.) And as Segovia adds, ENFPs can be "more difficult to be understood by types that value stability and routine."

Statistically speaking, research has shown that people who have Intuition and Feeling in common have a greater than 70% chance of compatibility. That means an ENFP will be most compatible with an ENFJ, INFJ, INFP, or another ENFP.