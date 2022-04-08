 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
The ENFP Personality: Key Traits, Strengths, Weaknesses + More

The ENFP Personality: Key Traits, Strengths, Weaknesses + More

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
A Smiling Woman

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

April 8, 2022 — 0:14 AM

According to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), each of us falls under one of 16 different personality types. And of all 16 personalities, there are few more energetic or enthusiastic in terms of expressing themselves than the ENFP type.

The ENFP personality type.

ENFP stands for extroverted, intuitive, feeling, and perceiving. This personality type makes up 8% of the world's population, with more women than men (10% of women are ENFPs, versus 6% of men).

As Michael Segovia, a senior consultant at The Myers-Briggs Company, explains to mbg, ENFPs are known to be spontaneous, creative, personable, energetic, and future-focused. And John Hackston, head of thought leadership at the Myers-Briggs Company, adds that they're also enthusiastic, caring, and people-centered.

These folks love to try or share new things, from ideas to experiences, but they can have some difficulty with follow through. And Segovia adds that they're also likely to feel overwhelmed or have a sudden change in emotions if they’re forced to make a decision before they’re ready for it.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5 key traits:

1. Enthusiastic

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(255)
sleep support+

ENFPs have an unmistakable enthusiasm in their approach to things, from a new passion project to meeting new people. "They are enthusiastic instigators of projects, but may become bored, or excited by another new idea, and leave things unfinished," Hackston tells mbg.

2. Spontaneous

This type also enjoys variety, spontaneity, and having a "go with the flow" attitude—hence the difficulty with staying on track. "They love sharing new ideas and possibilities with other people [and] looking for adventures and novel experiences," Hackston explains.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Creative

Hackston notes that ENFPs are also creative thinkers, with a focus on the big picture. They can think abstractly and have a strong capacity to create, though they don't always catch important details. "They may see new connections that others do not, helping them to be more aware of what is going on around them—however, they may occasionally see links that do not actually exist, seeing a hidden agenda where nothing of the sort is intended," Hackston explains.

4. Charismatic

ENFPs have a charisma about them that makes them naturally inspiring and motivating to be around, according to both Hackston and Segovia. "People who have ENFP preferences are natural motivators, enjoy new challenges, and inspire others either in their professional setting or in their personal life," Segovia says. They are also guided by a strong core of personal values, Hackston adds.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Adaptable

One last telltale trait of an ENFP is their ability to adapt and be flexible in a variety of scenarios, or with all kinds of different people. As Segovia explains, this type is often described as adaptable to change, "and they like to keep their options open."

Common strengths:

  • Personable
  • Creative
  • Inspiring
  • Big-picture thinkers
  • Flexible
  • Caring
  • Values-driven
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Common weaknesses:

  • Easily overwhelmed
  • Can miss important details
  • Difficulty staying on task
  • Overthinking
  • Seeing connections that don't exist
  • Seeking approval from others

ENFPs in relationships.

The way ENFPs behave in relationships is reflective of their spontaneous and flexible personality. As Segovia explains, they like to meet new people, hear different points of views, and consider their options before settling down with someone long-term.

They tend to be supportive and good listeners, making their partners feel seen and appreciated, he notes, adding that meaningful conversations to share dreams, feelings, and thoughts, matter to them deeply.

According to Hackston, while they want to feel a deep connection to a romantic partner, they also want someone they can have fun with. "This may be overwhelming or too intense for some people, so the ideal romantic partner is likely to be someone who either reciprocates these characteristics—another ENFP, for example—or someone happy to be spontaneous and go with the flow." (aka likely another Perceiving type.) And as Segovia adds, ENFPs can be "more difficult to be understood by types that value stability and routine."

Statistically speaking, research has shown that people who have Intuition and Feeling in common have a greater than 70% chance of compatibility. That means an ENFP will be most compatible with an ENFJ, INFJ, INFP, or another ENFP.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

ENFPs in the workplace.

When it comes to ENFPs and their careers, the love of spontaneity and trying new things holds true. And according to Hackston, they also make supportive and empathetic colleagues, enjoying working with others. "They are looking for variety, new challenges, and the opportunity to be creative. They want a connection to other people, and to work in a job and for an organization that fits with their values," he explains.

Hackston and Segovia also note that it's not uncommon for an ENFP to change careers, and even career paths, multiple times through their life. Ultimately, they're creative problem solvers, and thrive by learning new things and thinking outside the box, Segovia says. "They feel attracted by the opportunity of working alongside different people—especially those who also express their creativity when facing challenges," he adds.

ENFPs like the freedom to follow their own process, so deadlines can be stressful for them. Because of this, ENFPs may find themselves interested in entrepreneurship, Segovia tells mbg. And as Hackston adds, they're also attracted to jobs where they can motivate and inspire others, combine innovation with teamwork and their values, and of course, be creative or even artsy.

Careers well suited for ENFPs:
  • Coach
  • Teacher
  • Motivational speaker
  • Entrepreneur
  • Charity work
  • Ethical startups

How to thrive as an ENFP.

To thrive as an ENFP, Hackston says it's important that this type remembers they can say "no," even if something new piques their interest. "Don’t overextend yourself," he explains. "Take a moment to think about what really matters to you. What are your values? What will help you to achieve these, and what gets in the way? What can you do about this?"

Segovia echoes this point, adding to be aware of other commitments so you don't bounce around, overcommit, or overwhelm yourself. And speaking of overwhelming, "Schedules and deadlines are generally inevitable in the workplace, so try to create mechanisms to balance them with your creative process to avoid stress triggers," he adds.

And lastly, according to Segovia, its important ENFPs remember to honor who they are first and foremost, "while learning how to flex to the opposite side of your preferences when the situation calls for it" (i.e. tapping into your logic or "Thinking" when the "Feeling" side is running the ship).

The bottom line.

Every Myers-Briggs type has their strengths and weaknesses, and ENFPs are no exception. They're spontaneous, inspiring, and creative forces to have in your life—just don't be surprised if they tend to overthink, gloss over details, or become easily overwhelmed.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

A Self-Made Millionaire Answers All Our Questions About Financial Success

Brianna Firestone
A Self-Made Millionaire Answers All Our Questions About Financial Success
Spirituality

I'm A Mind-Body MD: 3 Unexpected Ways To Achieve Better Health

Jason Wachob
I'm A Mind-Body MD: 3 Unexpected Ways To Achieve Better Health
$49.99

How To Find Your Calling

With Shannon Kaiser
How To Find Your Calling
Integrative Health

I'm A Nutrition PhD & This Supplement Supports My Heart & Brain Health*

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
I'm A Nutrition PhD & This Supplement Supports My Heart & Brain Health*
Food Trends

The Underrated Veggie Has Been Ranked One Of The Least Likely To Have Pesticides

Sarah Regan
The Underrated Veggie Has Been Ranked One Of The Least Likely To Have Pesticides
Home

Home Tour: You'd Never Guess This Yurt Is Made From 80% Trash

Emma Loewe
Home Tour: You'd Never Guess This Yurt Is Made From 80% Trash
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Making This Common Cooking Oil Mistake

Lindsay Boyers
Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Making This Common Cooking Oil Mistake
Routines

This Underrated Exercise Will Make Your Triceps Burn Like No Other

Sarah Regan
This Underrated Exercise Will Make Your Triceps Burn Like No Other
Friendships

What To Do When Your Friend Is Dating Someone Toxic, According To Experts

Sarah Regan
What To Do When Your Friend Is Dating Someone Toxic, According To Experts
Beauty

Is This Common Shower Habit Sneakily Making Your Hair Brittle?

Jamie Schneider
Is This Common Shower Habit Sneakily Making Your Hair Brittle?
Beauty

Kopari Just Put Its Entire Site On Sale — Here's What Our Beauty Team Is Buying

Braelyn Wood
Kopari Just Put Its Entire Site On Sale — Here's What Our Beauty Team Is Buying
Beauty

I've Tried Everything For Healthy Skin — Here's What Finally Worked

India Edwards
I've Tried Everything For Healthy Skin — Here's What Finally Worked
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/enfp-myers-briggs-personality-type

Your article and new folder have been saved!