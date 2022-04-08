According to Hackston, while they want to feel a deep connection to a romantic partner, they also want someone they can have fun with. "This may be overwhelming or too intense for some people, so the ideal romantic partner is likely to be someone who either reciprocates these characteristics—another ENFP, for example—or someone happy to be spontaneous and go with the flow" (aka likely another perceiving type). And as Segovia adds, ENFPs can be "more difficult to be understood by types that value stability and routine."