The test itself is a series of questions carefully curated by Fisher to isolate the particular brain systems in question: dopamine, serotonin, testosterone, and estrogen. The theory was that the four chemicals were linked with specific personality traits, called "temperament suites." (For example, dopamine is linked with creativity.) "We'll express all of them, but we'll have some more than others," Fisher explains to mbg.

Once you answer the questions, the test tells you which chemicals are more dominant in your brain and, subsequently, what your personality is like as a result.

To study the validity of the test, Fisher had people take the questionnaire and then get MRI scans on their brains. Sure enough, people who showed estrogen dominance in the questionnaire, for example, consistently had more activity in brain regions linked with empathy and social skills. People who scored high on the serotonin scale showed activity in the part of the brain linked with social norm conformity.

"I'll never forget that moment, looking at that data," Fisher says, "and thinking, I've snuck into Mother Nature's kitchen and found some basic patterns of human behavior."

Below are the four temperament suites according to the Fisher Temperament Inventory. People will often have two of the four that are more pronounced, Fisher adds, so you could be a Negotiator/Explorer, or Builder/Director. But mainly, the test serves as a way to help understand why you (and even your friends or loved ones) are the way you are. "It's important to understand who you are," she says, "but it's important to understand who you are not."