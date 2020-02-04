Based on your birth date, time, and location, and with over 2 billion configurations, human design was first established in 1989 by a mystic named Ra Uru Hu. It stands on the belief that we are all born with a specific design, and our life's mission is to cater to it.

It's a synthesis of ancient wisdom including astrology, the I Ching, the chakras, and the Kabbalah, along with modern sciences of quantum physics and genetics.

Your human design chart offers insight into your personality, as well as your "design," or subconscious tendencies. It identifies four main personality types: projectors, manifestors, generators/manifesting generators, and reflectors, along with a bunch of other factors influencing who you are.

And when we operate according to our design, there's a lot more flow and success. When we don't, we're not in flow, and there's more resistance and frustration. Additionally, operating according to our design can be a tremendous help to our love lives.