Only 3% Of The Population Has This Rare, Ultra-Social Personality Type — Do You?

It's important to note that, according to Segovia, any two types can work in a relationship if they are open to appreciating the values and the differences of their partners.

"That said, people with ENFJ preferences may seek relationships where they can grow together with their partner, where they can have deep meaningful discussions about love and life, and where they can organize all that in a way that makes their lives together positive and fulfilling," he says.

Because ENFJs are very future-oriented, he adds they can also have difficulty connecting with the here and now. As such, "a potential challenge for them is communication with their partner in a realistic and practical way, especially if their partner prefers Sensing (S)," Segovia explains. Hackston notes they can also resist difficult conversations, because of their aversion to conflict.

However, he notes, these folks in a relationship are typically warm and genuinely concerned with building harmony. They're not ones to shy away from long-term relationships, thanks to their future-oriented focus.

"ENFJs are altruists and will support and encourage their significant other to thrive and get their life goals," Hackston says, though sometimes, they can take it too far, whether by neglecting their own needs or pushing their partner too hard.

Overall, according to Hackston, ENFJs want a partner they feel a connection with, who will show them appreciation. "They are likely to find this with other Extraverted Feeling (EF) types—especially INFJs and other ENFJs, but also ISFJs and ESFJs."