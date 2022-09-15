This Is The #1 Most Common Personality Type—If You Have It, Here's How To Thrive

ISTJ stands for introverted, sensing, thinking, and judging. John Hackston, head of thought leadership at the Myers-Briggs Company, tells mbg this type is the most common in the world, making up 16% of the world's population. And according to him, ISTJs are typically "calm, practical, quiet, serious people who want to know the facts and who put their trust in past experiences."

He adds that these are also organized people, both at work and at home, who enjoy getting tasks done (preferably alone without distractions). But that trait comes with a downside: "They concentrate on logic and facts so much while making decisions that often they don’t consider how other people feel or are impacted by what they do," Hackston notes.

But according to therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, LCSW, CST, while they may not be the most sensitive, they are dedicated, responsible, and honest. "They are very careful to keep commitments, so they'll only agree to things they can fully commit to," she tells mbg, adding that some areas for growth include being stubborn and always following specific rules, not making space for learning or creating new ways of doing things, and being self-critical.