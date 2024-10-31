Advertisement
Ever Heard Of October Theory? Here's What It's All About + How To Use It To Your Advantage
There's something so magical about October, isn't there? The veil is thin, the leaves are falling, the air is crisp—and suddenly, there's only a few months left until the New Year!
Enter: "October Theory." The term has recently gone viral on TikTok, with countless videos garnering millions of views, all discussing this seemingly universal phenomenon.
Here's what October Theory is all about, plus three simple ways to work with it before New Year's.
What is October theory?
While most of the world goes by the Gregorian calendar today (which has New Year's Day slated for January 1), plenty of cultures recognize this time of year as a significant opportunity for both reflection and renewal.
With Halloween, Samhain, and the Day of the Dead all around this time, for instance, we're reminded of the passage of time and those who came before us; That's where the reflection comes in.
Then, of course, with reflection comes renewal. In Jewish tradition, Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) falls at the beginning of October each year. October is also considered a time of late harvest when we can round up the last of summer's bounty to get us through the winter.
Put it all together, and October Theory explains why so many of us feel a push to "get our act together" during these last few months of the calendar year. As psychic and astrologer Jana Stern explains, "October is actually the time when we plant seeds and get ready for next year. We've harvested everything and we should be setting our goals in October and starting anew now."
Between the back-to-school vibes and the holiday season on the horizon, it's a great chance to focus on reinvention. We can even look to the stars for more inspiration, having just come out of Libra season, which prioritizes balance and harmony. Now, in Scorpio season, the focus is on transformation and rebirth.
"It's perfect for Scorpio season, right?" Stern says, adding, "Set your intention, set your goals, and focus on what it is that you're planting, what it is you want to see come to fruition over the next year."
Feeling motivated yet? Here are a few tips for achieving your goals, whatever they may be.
3 simple ways to set attainable, measurable goals
Start small
It's easy to say you're going to improve all your relationships, start going to the gym everyday, and meditate every morning. It's a whole other task to actually do it.
That's why when it comes to setting goals, you always want to start small. Being realistic is key, so pick one thing you'd like to start doing. It could be adding something into your routine, like taking a walk after dinner, even if only for a few minutes. Or maybe you opt for a swap, switching your usual grab-and-go, carb-heavy breakfast for a protein-rich smoothie.
Just pick one thing and make a commitment to stick to it.
Set reminders for yourself
As you're building your small goal up into a real, everyday habit, you might need to set reminders for yourself. As mindfulness coach Krista-Lynn Landolfi, MCC, previously told mindbodygreen, it can be a good idea to "write your intention on a Post-it and put it on your bathroom mirror, car dashboard, your desk, refrigerator, or wherever it'll stand out," says Landolfi.
You might also find an accountability partner who has the same goal as you. If your goal is to drink more water, for instance, you can text each other throughout the day. If you need a workout buddy for motivation, enlist your favorite fitness-friend in a set gym date every week.
Try habit stacking
If you've never heard of habit stacking, it's a concept popularized by author S.J. Scott in his book Habit Stacking: 127 Small Changes to Improve Your Health, Wealth, and Happiness.
Essentially, it involves grouping or "stacking" new habits with a habit that has already been implemented. Going back to the example of taking a walk after dinner, for instance, you would "stack" another habit onto your walk, once the walk has become a daily, second-nature part of your routine.
Let's say your next goal is to be more grateful. So, you would combine walking and gratitude, thinking of things you're grateful for as you stroll.
As another example, if your goal is to eat more vegetables, you would come back from your walk and nosh on some carrots and celery with hummus.
The idea is that combining a new habit with an existing habit makes it that much easier to incorporate it seamlessly into your routine.
The takeaway
Whether your goal is to get stronger, be more grateful, or eat healthier, there's never a bad time to set a goal. But during this transitional time of year when motivation is high and the days left in the year are low, it's a great opportunity for a seasonal reset before we hit January 1.
