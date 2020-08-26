Why You Struggle With Following Through + How To Fix It

Anytime you try to exert power over yourself with rigid rules and internal criticism, you are trying to force control over yourself in a way that likely won't be too productive. This may set off an internal power struggle between the authoritative part of you that wants control and the part of you that resists being controlled. Paradoxically, the goal of both parts is to survive, and moreover, to keep you safe and happy — but it's a goal you can never reach without giving up the very strategy you think is protecting you.