Repeat one to two times or as often as needed. When I first started, I was calling my ass back home multiple times a day. Like, I really didn't like being present with myself. And that was one of the hardest things to observe. Don't confuse being alone for being present because they are not the same thing. I love being alone, but when I was alone when I first started trying to better myself and trying to get to know myself better, I would suddenly grab for my phone, get up and do random things, or check my emails for the 10th time. Once, I even decided to organize my closet, which I had not done in a few months, but when I tried to focus on getting into the work, my fight-or-flight response would kick in.