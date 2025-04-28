Your job is to find out as much as you can about the situation because you need to see the big picture. Let your gossiper talk and try not to give any advice until you've heard the entire story. A very good question to ask before you give advice is "What have you tried?" You can save a lot of time and refine your input if you don't just start throwing out ideas based on what you would have done (this isn't about you). Let your partner talk, and let the genius of their jealousy and envy paint you a picture of the entire situation.