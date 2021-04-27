mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
There's More To Gossiping Than We Give It Credit For + Why We Do It

There's More To Gossiping Than We Give It Credit For + Why We Do It

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Get This, Research Finds Gossiping May Actually Be A Good Thing

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

April 27, 2021 — 22:10 PM

It's one of those things I was taught as a young girl: don't gossip, it's a petty habit and leads only to superficial conversations. I'd always abashedly assumed it was the forbidden nature of those chats that made them so, well, enjoyable, (because they can be!). But, research is showing, it may be more complicated than that.

According to reporting by researchers at Dartmouth College, previous studies suggest that about 14% of our daily conversations fall under the "gossip" umbrella—so why are we so quick to dismiss it as a trivial, unimportant part of our communications? In their recently published paper in Current Biology they show that our penchant for gossip may actually have some benefits when it comes to forging connections.

Why do we gossip?

Even when we're told it's an impolite behavior, gossip is a pervasive part of many communities. "Gossip is a complex form of communication that is often misunderstood," says Eshin Jolly, Ph.D., a co-author of the study, "It can be a means of social and substantive connection beyond its typical negative connotation." It's more than just sharing rumors, but it can also be as simple as having a casual a private chat with a friend—something we've maybe been missing out on during the last year and a bit of social distancing.

The intent of their study was to find out why we gossip, using a game designed to model how we exchange personal information in our lives. "Our inspiration was creating a life-like scenario, in which you're a member of a community and affected by the actions of all other community members, but most of whom you rarely observe and engage with directly," Jolly explained. After either playing a game and being able to chat with their opponent or just being restricted to game play, participants indicated how much they'd want to play with that person again—and they found that those who had open chat were more inclined to play together again.

 "By exchanging information with others, gossip is a way of forming relationships," explained Luke Chang, Ph.D., an assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences and director of the COSAN Lab at Dartmouth who co-authored the study. "It involves trust and facilitates a social bond that is reinforced as further communication takes place."

Advertisement

Why gossip is especially important now

In cases where we're interacting with others without our normal physical queues (for example, over video calls or messaging platforms), gossiping together can help to fill in the gaps in developing those bonds. But gossip shouldn't be one dimensional: it should be about finding connections and creating what the researchers call "shared reality" to forge deeper connection.

In professional settings, a little bit of healthy gossip may also help facilitate productivity: they found that communication increased cooperation in joint tasks for the games, suggesting that forming those relationships isn't just good for our mental health but also in more concrete ways for our daily routine—and that gossiping with colleagues may be to your employers benefit.

"Gossip can be useful because it helps people learn through the experiences of others, while enabling them to become closer to each other in the process," says Jolly. The important details are making sure that we're gossiping with empathy and having conversations about the fun little details of life, not just the drama.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Friendships

60+ Questions To Spark Good Conversation (Because We're A Little Rusty)

Sarah Regan
60+ Questions To Spark Good Conversation (Because We're A Little Rusty)
Sex

Feel Like Getting Horny? Here Are 15 Surefire Ways To Turn Yourself On

Alex Shea
Feel Like Getting Horny? Here Are 15 Surefire Ways To Turn Yourself On
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Functional Food

5 Nutrient-Rich Foods Every Mom Should Prioritize After Having A Baby

Alexandra Caspero M.A., RDN & Whitney English M.S., RDN
5 Nutrient-Rich Foods Every Mom Should Prioritize After Having A Baby
Integrative Health

Over 60 & Struggling To Sleep? Try This Research-Backed Bedtime Hack

Abby Moore
Over 60 & Struggling To Sleep? Try This Research-Backed Bedtime Hack
Beauty

Can You Actually "Tighten" Neck Skin? Maybe: Try These Tips To Combat Sagging

Jamie Schneider
Can You Actually "Tighten" Neck Skin? Maybe: Try These Tips To Combat Sagging
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Are Dark Circles Different For Men? Here's How To Get Rid Of The Shadows

Jamie Schneider
Are Dark Circles Different For Men? Here's How To Get Rid Of The Shadows
Home

The Energy Clearing Mistake Everyone Makes (That's Easily Fixed)

Sarah Regan
The Energy Clearing Mistake Everyone Makes (That's Easily Fixed)
Beauty

The Best DIY Leave-In Conditioners, Based On Your Hair Type (& How To Use Them)

Alexandra Engler
The Best DIY Leave-In Conditioners, Based On Your Hair Type (& How To Use Them)
Functional Food

How I Recommend Gently Breaking A Fast, From A Functional Medicine Expert

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
How I Recommend Gently Breaking A Fast, From A Functional Medicine Expert
Home

How To Find Your Personal Nature Element & Incorporate It Into Your Space

Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A.
How To Find Your Personal Nature Element & Incorporate It Into Your Space
Integrative Health

This Sleep Aid Is Energizing Enough To Replace Your Morning Coffee

Emma Loewe
This Sleep Aid Is Energizing Enough To Replace Your Morning Coffee
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-gossip-isnt-always-bad

Your article and new folder have been saved!