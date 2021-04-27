Thought-provoking questions and conversations are all about curiosity and connection, according to somatic psychologist and therapist Holly Richmond, Ph.D., LMFT, CST. "Conversation—not a monologue—is a direct route to someone’s head or heart, depending on the context," she explains. When you ask someone quality questions—and show genuine interest in what they have to say—"you set up a system for a deeper connection going forward."

And according to licensed marriage and family therapist Tiana Leeds, M.A., LMFT, without touching on these deeper topics, we're left with our own assumptions about others, which of course, aren't always accurate.

"Conversation is our shortcut to understanding who someone is and deepening our connection to them," she explains, adding that open communication can give us direct access to someone’s innermost thoughts and feelings—and also gives us the opportunity to be seen and known, too. As Richmond notes, good conversation is all about reciprocity.