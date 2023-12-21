Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Love

Want To Live Longer? Be Sure To Socialize, New Research Says

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 21, 2023
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Couple eating breakfast
Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy
December 21, 2023

If you had to name one thing that could help you live longer, what would you say? A cleaner diet, better sleep, or working out might come to mind—but according to new research published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, we might want to start thinking more about our relationships. Here's what they found.

Studying the associations between loneliness and mortality

We already know that loneliness has negative effects on our health, weakening our immunity along with our mental and emotional health. But how much loneliness is too much? That's what researchers wanted to find out, looking at data from 9,000 participants from the U.S. Health and Retirement Study.

Over the course of an eight-year period, the data was split into four groups: those who had never experienced loneliness, and those who'd experienced it once, twice, or at three points throughout the study.

And based on the findings, even a little loneliness is more than enough to impact your health. Namely, those participants who reported periods of loneliness had a significantly higher risk of mortality than those who were not lonely.

After accounting for confounding variables, there were 106 excess deaths when loneliness was reported once. When it was reported twice? 202 excess deaths. And those who reported loneliness three or more times had 288 excess deaths.

As senior author of the study, Lindsay Kobayashi Ph.D. explains in a news release, "The eight-year duration of our data on loneliness was a unique part of this study that allowed us to look into cumulative loneliness over time," adding, "The numbers surprised me. They strike me as very high because loneliness is preventable. Anytime there are excess deaths due to a modifiable risk factor, it's too many."

How to prevent loneliness

The results of this study make one thing abundantly clear: loneliness needs to be prevented and avoided whenever possible, especially for aging populations who no longer go to work or have limited ability to get out into their communities.

And as Kobayashi notes, there's an important distinction between being alone and feeling lonely. "Even those who are socially isolated may not feel lonely. It's the feeling of loneliness, of needing people and purpose and not getting it, which appears to be bad for health."

Her hope, along with the other researchers, is that the world becomes a more accessible place for older populations to socialize and stay engaged.

"It's about the physical design of communities and resources and priorities. It's about a cultural shift in how we see and portray older people. As people age, they transition out of meaningful social roles—they need meaningful replacements. Maintaining integration with families is important and can be a big source of meaning in life," Kobayashi adds.

Until our communities become more accessible, however, there are still simple ways to curb loneliness. Spending time with family, as aforementioned, is a great place to start, along with joining a community center, picking up a new group-oriented hobby or class, and trying to make some new friends.

(Here's our full guide on making friends as an adult for more tips there!)

The takeaway

All too often we compartmentalize our physical health from our emotional health, but as the research would suggest, they're deeply interwoven. Loneliness is a part of that, but the good news is, it's preventable. Whether you're 30, 50, or 80, maintaining close connections and staying engaged with your community could just add years to your life.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Personality Type Is Known To Sacrifice Themselves — Is It Yours?
Love

This Personality Type Is Known To Sacrifice Themselves — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Questioning Your Sexuality? Here's A Quiz To Help You Figure It Out
Sex

Questioning Your Sexuality? Here's A Quiz To Help You Figure It Out

Sarah Regan

A Parenting Expert's Best Tips To Make Family Time More Meaningful
Parenting

A Parenting Expert's Best Tips To Make Family Time More Meaningful

Sharon Brandwein

Prevent Fights This Holiday Season With A 3-Step Tactic For Couples
Love

Prevent Fights This Holiday Season With A 3-Step Tactic For Couples

Sarah Regan

5 Ways To Deal With The Narcissist In Your Family This Holiday Season
Love

5 Ways To Deal With The Narcissist In Your Family This Holiday Season

Sarah Regan

3 Tips To Address Dry & Wrinkly Patches On The Hands, Face & Body
Beauty

3 Tips To Address Dry & Wrinkly Patches On The Hands, Face & Body

Hannah Frye

This Personality Type Is Known To Sacrifice Themselves — Is It Yours?
Love

This Personality Type Is Known To Sacrifice Themselves — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Questioning Your Sexuality? Here's A Quiz To Help You Figure It Out
Sex

Questioning Your Sexuality? Here's A Quiz To Help You Figure It Out

Sarah Regan

A Parenting Expert's Best Tips To Make Family Time More Meaningful
Parenting

A Parenting Expert's Best Tips To Make Family Time More Meaningful

Sharon Brandwein

Prevent Fights This Holiday Season With A 3-Step Tactic For Couples
Love

Prevent Fights This Holiday Season With A 3-Step Tactic For Couples

Sarah Regan

5 Ways To Deal With The Narcissist In Your Family This Holiday Season
Love

5 Ways To Deal With The Narcissist In Your Family This Holiday Season

Sarah Regan

3 Tips To Address Dry & Wrinkly Patches On The Hands, Face & Body
Beauty

3 Tips To Address Dry & Wrinkly Patches On The Hands, Face & Body

Hannah Frye

more Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Hemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & MoreGreens Powder: Benefits Uses Ingredients & MoreLaws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice ThemVision Boarding 101: Ideas On How To Make One & What To Add To ItA Beginners Guide To Dream Interpretation & Common Symbols5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.