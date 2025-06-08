Psychiatrist

Sue Varma, MD, PC, DFAPA, is a distinguished psychiatrist and cognitive behavioral therapist based in New York City. She served as the pioneering medical director and psychiatrist for the esteemed 9/11 mental health program at NYU. Alongside her clinical work, Dr. Varma holds the position of Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at New York University (NYU) Langone Health. Her accomplishments have been recognized by the American Psychiatric Association (APA), where she was honored as a Distinguished Fellow, the highest honor bestowed upon its members. Dr. Varma’s integrative approach to mental health, encompassing the 4 Ms of mental health, empowers individuals to boost their mood, mastery, and sense of meaning in life. Dr. Varma’s book, “Practical Optimism: The Art, Science and Practice of Exceptional Wellbeing” offers valuable insights into promoting optimal mental health and wellness.