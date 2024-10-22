I guess that one way I could answer the question about overindulgence is that, yes, you might overindulge. Not as a norm but more as a temporary circumstance as you deepen your relationship with yourself. For example, it's common for people who transition into intuitive eating after following restrictive diets to have a bit of a wild-child phase with food. Diet culture fed them lie after lie, telling them that some foods were bad and others were good, encouraging them not to trust their own hunger cues. It takes a while to sort through those lies and return to their own truth. They have to relearn how to listen to themselves and lovingly respond. Eventually, the bouts of overindulgence turn into a rhythm of perpetual care.