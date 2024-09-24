Skip to Content
Mental Health

5 Ways To Add Meaning To Your Life (In A Seemingly Meaningless World)

Sara Kuburic, PhD
September 24, 2024
Sara Kuburic is an existential psychotherapist, consultant, writer, and columnist for USA Today. She was born in Yugoslavia and raised in Canada. She is passionate about helping people seek change and live authentic, free, and meaningful lives. Her interest in psychology stems from her personal experience living through wars, navigating complex relationships, and continually learning what it means to be human.
September 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Have you ever wondered why you're alive? Why you're here?

Most of us have. People tend to either believe that the universe is meaningful and everything happens for a reason (we are here because we are meant to be here) or that nothing in life is truly meaningful and we construct meaning to make ourselves feel better about the fact that we are alive.

If you belong to the first category, you probably feel less existential angst. You may be frustrated or unsure about why certain things happen, but you trust that the universe, life, or a higher power has your back.

For those of you who see the world as a bit more absurd, arbitrary, and perhaps meaningless, the process of creating meaning can feel challenging and tedious.

But what if we looked at meaning as a consequence of how we live our life—as a compilation of years of actions? What if our meaning is as much a result as it is a catalyst? Here are five ways to add meaning to your life:

1.

Live from a space of authenticity

Trying to find ultimate meaning in our lives can feel intimidating and unrealistic. That's because our meaning will grow and change, reflecting our ever-evolving sense of Self.

The one misconception most of us have is that meaning is static. It's not. What we understand as meaningful now may feel less meaningful in the future. Something is only truly meaningful if and when it aligns with who we are.

In a world that pressures us to conform to external expectations, it's vital to reconnect with our values, desires, and aspirations. What makes you unique? What brings you joy and fulfillment? It's not about the "end goal" giving you meaning; it's about living in a way that gives you meaning daily.

2.

Sit with the existential questions

If you have the patience, confront existential questions head-on. It can be daunting to ask questions like "What is the meaning of life?" and "What happens after death?" But addressing these questions can yield profound insights that shape how you spend your time. Instead of avoiding these questions, engage with them as part of your personal growth journey. Seek out philosophical and spiritual perspectives that resonate with you, and allow them to guide your quest for meaning.

3.

Cultivate meaningful relationships

Building meaningful relationships can provide a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Nurture your existing connections and actively seek out new ones. Genuine, empathetic, and compassionate interactions with others can help you to navigate the challenges of a seemingly meaningless world and discover shared meaning in human connection.

Meaning isn’t something we "find." Meaning is something we create through how we choose to show up and interact with the world.

4.

Create your meaning (embrace freedom and responsibility)

If you have been desperately searching for meaning but haven't found it, I have some good news: Meaning isn't something we "find." Meaning is something we create through how we choose to show up and interact with the world. We need to recognize that our decisions carry weight and we have the power to create meaning through our actions. We have the freedom to attribute meaning to any event or thing (including a higher power).

If nothing is inherently meaningful, you get to choose what is.

In my new book, It's on Me, I write: "Instead of asking, 'What meaning can life offer me?' let's reframe the question as 'What is life asking of me?' Then, we get to choose how we respond. Meaning is an act of devotion in response to life's questions—an ongoing process to understand the world and take responsibility for the way we choose to be in it. It's how we choose to take care of our Selves, others, our society, and our planet."

5.

Acknowledge meaning in suffering

Suffering is an inevitable aspect of human experience. Existential psychotherapy suggests that we can create meaning in our suffering by reframing it as a lesson or opportunity for growth and self-discovery. Rather than avoiding or denying pain, confront it and seek to understand its source.

You can extract profound meaning from life's challenges by acknowledging your suffering and using it as a catalyst for personal transformation. This is not to say we should go out of our way to find suffering but that suffering can also be meaningful.

The takeaway

As humans, we have the task of making sure our existence is meaningful. As I write in It's on Me, "Everyone should have a choice whether they live or die; but a life without meaning is, well, meaningless. Unless we know why we are choosing to live—what to dedicate our Self to—life has essentially ended. Reintroducing meaning is the only way to actually save a life.

However, reintroduction is not the same thing as indoctrination—it's not about telling someone what to believe in; it's about getting the individual to face their own meaninglessness and take responsibility for it."

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

