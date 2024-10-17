Our culture of consumerism and materialism has taught us that possessions bring us happiness and success in life. It's not such a far leap to think that objects of a spiritual nature similarly bring enlightenment. The holy objects you bring back from India, the sound bowl collection, the incense—these objects carry importance. But acquiring them does not make us spiritual or put us on the fast track to awakening. Spirituality is and always will be an inside job… But the plot thickens because spiritual materialism can be just as rampant in our minds as it is in our homes.