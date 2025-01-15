Skip to Content
Personal Growth

These 6 Common Dreams Could Have Deeper Meanings To Help You Get Unstuck

Shannon Kaiser
Author:
Shannon Kaiser
January 15, 2025
Shannon Kaiser
By Shannon Kaiser
mbg Contributor
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology of happiness and fulfillment including The Self-Love Experiment, Adventures for Your Soul, and Joy Seeker. She has a B.A. in Journalism and Communications from the University of Oregon.
Image by VICTOR TORRES / Stocksy
January 15, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Have you been through a difficult period in your life? Are you hoping for a fresh start and in need of a big breakthrough? You are not alone. For so many of us, it’s been a difficult few years. Learning how to navigate such anxious times requires us to understand ourselves more and be more resourceful with the tools available to us, starting with becoming more aware of what is happening on the inside of us, not just the outside.  

As someone who has suffered from depression and anxiety, I have felt overwhelmed by life’s stagnancy and setbacks, and feeling stuck is no fun for anyone. But we have more power than we’ve been told, and we can get unstuck faster than we think. By working with your own subconscious and conscious mind, and tapping into your dream state, you can awaken to profound wisdom and clarity. 

Overcoming setbacks, navigating difficult times, and getting unstuck are themes I was living, researching, and writing about for my forthcoming book, 365 Happy Bedtime Mantras. I wanted to understand the body-brain connection and how it can help us support better sleep for a stronger, more empowered waking life. Turns out, our dreams have signatures to our daily potential.  

Start to pay attention to your dreams at night, consider getting a dream journal, and if you dream of these key symbols or themes, it could be essential information to help you get unstuck. 

1.

Dreaming of a natural disaster

If you dream of tornados or other natural disasters like tsunamis, avalanches, etc., it could be a signal of repressed emotions, anger, or uncertainty that wants to be explored and unleashed.

Feeling overwhelmed by life circumstances could make you feel trapped, but dreaming of these themes can help you identify where you feel out of control so you can take the necessary steps to feel your emotions tied to uncertainty so you can process and move forward. 

Question for reflection: 

What emotions are you repressing and how will you give yourself permission to feel those feelings in a safe, supportive, self-loving manner?

2.

Dreaming of the moon or a lunar eclipse 

In spirituality and tarot, the moon represents mystery, lack of clarity, and things that are hidden, so if you dream of a moon, it could represent areas in your waking life where you feel left in the dark or left out in the cold.  

However, having a dream about a lunar eclipse could be a good thing, as the moon is blocked out by the sun’s rays, which represents an end to setbacks and difficult times that have been clouded by uncertainty. 

Question for reflection:

What aspect of your life feels uncertain and lacks substance and how can you bring more clarity to the situation? 

3.

Dreams of the sun  

Seeing the sun in your dreams is not only a sign of new beginnings, but it can represent transformation and moving forward in life. If you gaze at a sunset in your dream, it could also represent your willingness to let go and be done with difficult situations, people, or patterns in your life. 

Question for reflection:

What area of your life are you ready to illuminate and shine more attention, light and love onto?

4.

Dreaming of a rainbow 

When you see a rainbow in your dream, it can evoke hope, happiness and a sign new beginnings are here. A classic representation of overcoming challenges, when you see a rainbow, it means a job well done. You’ve made it through the hardest part. You are now able to celebrate and receive your blessings.

Question for reflection:

What new beginning are you ready to invite in? 

5.

Dreaming of doves 

If you see a dove in your dream, it's a good sign, often a positive symbol of peace, new beginnings, and hope for a fresh start. Doves can represent forgiveness for yourself and others, which can free you from emotional angst and heaviness. 

Question for reflection:

Who do I need to forgive and what steps can I take to do that? 

6.

Dreaming of an old friend or ex

Having a dream of an old friend is one of the most commonly searched dream themes on Google. But if you have a dream of a long-lost loved one, that toxic ex, or an old friend you’ve simply lost touch with, it actually has less to do with that person and more to do with you.

If someone from your past pops up in the present, it is an invitation to look at why the connection ended. Dreams of old friends you no longer talk to often pop up in times of transition.

It's not uncommon to grow apart from people, and when you enter a new beginning, past memories surface to see if you have any unfinished business (or to ensure the next steps you take are rooted in positive change), so you won’t have anything left undone. 

Question for reflection:

What does the person from my past represent to me and how can I heal any unfinished business?

The takeaway

When I started working with a trauma therapist to help overcome and heal from narcissistic abuse, my therapist suggested I keep track of my dreams at night with a dream journal. I never really paid much attention to my dreams, but when I started documenting them and sharing the key themes in our sessions, I was blown away at the profound insights my own dreams had for me.

Not only can remembering our dreams provide access to subjective inner experiences, but when we dream, our deep subconscious is processing free of ego defenses.

Our dreams can provide the most direct access to unconscious material, which means they can facilitate healing, clarity, and personal growth. 

