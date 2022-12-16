A "fruit dove" is a rare type of multicolored dove native to Southeast Asia and Oceania. "These birds are fiercely territorial and are always on high alert for other species invading their space," says Kirsten. She explains that they can stress themselves out by being so "on" all the time. "Seeing any multicolored dove acts as a gentle reminder to let go of imaginary fears," she adds, as well as surrender the need for control.