"Doves are often seen as symbols of peace, spirituality, hope, renewal, transformation, and love," explains Johanna Aúgusta, numerologist and owner of the Ministry of Numerology. "They can also represent compassion and kindness to others during difficult transitions."

According to Kathy Harmon-Luber, author of Suffering to Thriving: Your Toolkit for Navigating Your Healing Journey, "Some associate doves with motherhood, the divine feminine, and goddesses."

And if you've ever wondered why doves are often released at weddings and ceremonies, it's because they represent love, too. "Doves mate for life and are considered a symbol of lasting love," says Harmon-Luber.

Seeing two doves together is usually a sign of good luck in the love and relationships department. If you're in a relationship, it could show you that all is well. If you're single and looking, it could symbolize that love is on its way.