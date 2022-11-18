"When you dream of an owl, sit down and journal everything you remember about the dream: the color of the owl, whether it made a sound, how it made you feel in that moment," recommends Honigman. There's a good chance that you'll understand the message after jotting down everything you can and then reading it over, she says. "It's likely something to do with a transition you're going through, but when you mull over the details, the message would become clearer."