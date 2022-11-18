“In Ancient Egypt, owls were regarded as the gatekeepers of the underworld, helping protect the souls of those who unintentionally strayed into this land,” says Kirsten. “They were seen as auspicious symbols of courage, higher assistance, and supernatural wisdom.”

The owl was well-regarded in ancient Greece and in Roman culture too. “In ancient Greek and Roman cultures, the owl was revered as a symbol of the Goddess Athena or Diana, and protector of the city of Athens, which is named for Athena,” explains Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and esoteric expert. “It also represents the soul.”