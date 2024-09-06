Advertisement
Struggling With Sex After 50? Expert Tips To Build Intimacy At Any Age
We are often taught there is a "right" and "wrong" way to experience and explore sexuality. That's a total myth.
As a sex and relationship counselor, I've seen firsthand the value of expanding our view of sexuality to include topics such as body compassion, clear communication, and sexual well-being.
Doing so shows us the wide range of possibilities to explore for a vibrant life, sexually and beyond.
Here are a few tips for enhancing sexual connections using the principles of "holistic sexuality," no matter your age:
Experiment with self-pleasure of all kinds
Too often, we're told that "successful" sex results in orgasm, placing orgasms as the reason for sex outside of procreation. We put so much pressure on achieving or giving an orgasm that we lose sight of the true pursuit—pleasure!
Orgasms are wonderful, but there are so many deliciously pleasurable ways to sexually connect with yourself and others.
To think beyond intercourse, consider what in your daily life brings you pleasure: the first sip of coffee, your favorite song.
Bring your senses into focus and dive into the sensuality of each moment. This practice can quickly enliven your sexual pleasure as you begin to connect with what lights you up throughout the day.
Build your sexual tool kit
A survey conducted by Harris Poll in October 2023 found that more than half of women 50+ (52%) have a sexual toolbox to support their sexual experiences. Once you have a self-pleasure practice in tune with what you like and want, sex toys and products can enhance your sexual well-being.
For example, you can expand your potential for pleasure by using a vaginal moisturizer if you're experiencing any pain or discomfort during sex. Two of my favorite products from Kindra (a menopause and intimacy company that I partner with) are the Daily Vaginal Lotion and V Relief Serum—both are gentle enough for everyday use and incredibly supportive of pleasure.
Preferences change over time, and it may also be time to incorporate some new tools into your routine. Remember to give yourself permission to try things that may end up being a no for you, and keep an open mind to an expanded view of pleasure.
Prioritize connection
Now that you've laid the groundwork for a deeper understanding of yourself and your pleasure, bring your knowledge to your partnership!
There are many reasons why sexual connection becomes deprioritized once we hit midlife, and they vary from couple to couple. As we grow with our relationships, it's vital to nourish connection and intimacy. And you don't necessarily need sexual intimacy or physical connection to do so at first.
A great way to kick-start connection with a partner (or solo) is by completing the Four Quadrant Exercise. Here's how it's done:
- Come to this exercise with vulnerability, patience, curiosity, and an open mind.
- Divide a paper into four quadrants, one for each prompt: what you have done that you like sexually, what you haven't done that you want to try sexually, what you have done that you don't want to do again sexually, and what you haven't done that you don't want to try sexually.
- Write down everything you can think of (feel free to browse for new ideas, too!).
- If you are doing this exercise with your partner, after you've both explored, see what your commonalities and differences are, and use them as a springboard for connection.
Seek out support as needed
Even when we incorporate new practices into our daily routines and try new products, sometimes we still need some outside support. Working with a sex counselor or therapist can help you work on your personal goals across all areas of life—relationally, sexually, and beyond.
If you have discomfort during sex, you might explore seeing a pelvic floor physical therapist, an OB/GYN, or another health professional to better understand what is going on for you. It's incredibly important that you know the best practices for taking care of your sexual well-being, and it's never too late. You deserve pain-free sexuality at all stages of life.
The takeaway
You have a right to the kind of sexual life you want to have. Improving your sexual life means learning what you want and need, what tools and resources are supportive, and connecting daily to what brings pleasure, joy, and connection—to yourself first and foremost and then to your partner and others around you.
