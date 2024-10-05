Your intuitive instincts and insights are part of your spiritual GPS for navigating life. Beyond helping you in basic ways like staying safe and getting your earthly needs met, your intuition helps enormously when trying to discern your soul’s priorities and destiny in this lifetime, which is always evolving. Some spiritual boundaries are ones you have with other people or the larger world, and some boundaries are ones you have with yourself. Honoring your intuition is more of an internal boundary.