24 Items Tagged

fish

Recipes

The Food Trend Everyone's Talking About: A Nutritionist Explains

It's packed with veggies, spices, healthy omega-3s—and best of all, you won't even have to turn on the oven to make it.

#nutrition #fish #health #healthy foods #superfoods
Amy Margulies, R.D., CDE, LDN
June 27 2016
Functional Food

4 Hidden Sources Of Toxic Heavy Metals That Can Harm Your Health

We can run, but we cannot hide, from all the toxins that rob us of our health and vitality in this industrial world. However, armed with adequate...

#toxic #fish #health #toxins at home
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 11 2016

The Toxic Chemicals You Need To Know About + How They Hurt Your Health

There are almost 1 million Google entries and more than 3,000 articles in the National Library of Medicine regarding persistent organic pollutants...

#toxic #environmentalism #fish #health #diabetes
Joel Kahn, M.D.
January 23 2016

Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Fish Oil

When poorly designed studies with dubious statistical analyses combine with journalists who are often ill-prepared to appropriately interpret complex...

#supplements #study #fish #cancer
Dr. Mitchell Gaynor
April 8 2015
Recipes

In Season Now: Asparagus + Snapper Cooked In Paper

Sealed into a pouch, the fish and veggies steam as well as bake, keeping them nice and moist and perfectly cooked.

#healthy recipes #fish #food #whole foods
Dawna Stone
April 1 2015
Recipes

A Simple, Delicious Way To Eat Sardines + Get Your Omega-3s

Heavenly mouthfuls of buttery fish and creamy goat's cheese wrapped in a refreshing romaine lettuce leaf not only creates a divine tasting dish, it's...

#healthy recipes #fish #food #whole foods
mindbodygreen
March 4 2015

Fennel Snapper With Beet Puree

Perfect as a mid-week meal or special enough to serve to guests, this restaurant-quality dish is packed full of protein, omega-3 fatty acids and...

#healthy recipes #fish #food #whole foods
Sally O'Neil
February 2 2015
Recipes

One-Pan Baked Curry Cod

As a health coach, one of the biggest concerns I hear from clients is that eating healthy is too time-consuming and complicated. What I've found...

#healthy recipes #fish #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Jessica Wyman
October 24 2014
Personal Growth

5 Mistakes Keeping You From Becoming A Great Cook

Dana Cowin on what she's learned from mastering her mistakes.

#healthy recipes #fish #healthy foods #chefs #food
Dana Cowin
October 23 2014

11 Healthy Grocery Items That Are Worth The Splurge

When I teach cooking classes in people’s homes, one of the most popular questions I get asked, aside from how to not cry while chopping onions, is...

#tea #fish #wellness #meat #almond milk
Phoebe Lapine
October 11 2014
Food Trends

Why Anne Hathaway Ditched Veganism

How has your experience with veganism affected you?

#anne hathaway #news #fish #meat #vegan
Emi Boscamp
October 10 2014

The EWG's New Tool To Help You Eat Healthy Seafood

The Environmental Working Group published a new shopping tool and seafood calculator today to help people buy seafood lower in mercury, higher in...

#environmentalism #fish #healthy foods #food
Environmental Working Group
September 19 2014
Food Trends

10 "Healthy" Foods That Can Actually Hurt Your Health

When patients first visit my office, I always make it my business to find out not only about their health histories and lifestyle habits, but also...

#gluten #nutrition #food as medicine #fish #soy
Frank Lipman, M.D.
September 1 2014
Nature

Study Says That If You Want To Help The Environment, Eat Less Meat

It turns out that being a vegan might mean you're also helping to save the environment ... or, at least harm it a lot less than your meat-eating...

#news #study #environmentalism #fish #wellness
mindbodygreen
July 2 2014

10 Rules To Eat The Cleanest Foods Possible

When it comes to purchasing food, protecting our bodies often goes hand-in-hand with protecting the environment ... so if you follow a few simple...

#toxic #environmentalism #fish #wellness #meat
Maria Benardis
June 6 2014