24 Items Tagged
fish
Roasted Halibut With Antioxidant-Rich Strawberry-Basil Salsa
Strawberry-basil salsa is exactly what your dinner needs.
The One Tweak That Will Optimize Your Vegan Diet
It's like vegan, but with one extra ingredient.
The Food Trend Everyone's Talking About: A Nutritionist Explains
It's packed with veggies, spices, healthy omega-3s—and best of all, you won't even have to turn on the oven to make it.
A Super-Simple Orange-Ginger Salmon Recipe
A "Cooking for Dummies" fish dish.
4 Hidden Sources Of Toxic Heavy Metals That Can Harm Your Health
We can run, but we cannot hide, from all the toxins that rob us of our health and vitality in this industrial world. However, armed with adequate...
The Toxic Chemicals You Need To Know About + How They Hurt Your Health
There are almost 1 million Google entries and more than 3,000 articles in the National Library of Medicine regarding persistent organic pollutants...
Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Fish Oil
When poorly designed studies with dubious statistical analyses combine with journalists who are often ill-prepared to appropriately interpret complex...
In Season Now: Asparagus + Snapper Cooked In Paper
Sealed into a pouch, the fish and veggies steam as well as bake, keeping them nice and moist and perfectly cooked.
A Simple, Delicious Way To Eat Sardines + Get Your Omega-3s
Heavenly mouthfuls of buttery fish and creamy goat's cheese wrapped in a refreshing romaine lettuce leaf not only creates a divine tasting dish, it's...
Fennel Snapper With Beet Puree
Perfect as a mid-week meal or special enough to serve to guests, this restaurant-quality dish is packed full of protein, omega-3 fatty acids and...
Broth-Poached Black Sesame Salmon + Bok Choy
Or try making it with chicken!
One-Pan Baked Curry Cod
As a health coach, one of the biggest concerns I hear from clients is that eating healthy is too time-consuming and complicated. What I've found...
5 Mistakes Keeping You From Becoming A Great Cook
Dana Cowin on what she's learned from mastering her mistakes.
11 Healthy Grocery Items That Are Worth The Splurge
When I teach cooking classes in people’s homes, one of the most popular questions I get asked, aside from how to not cry while chopping onions, is...
Why Anne Hathaway Ditched Veganism
How has your experience with veganism affected you?
The EWG's New Tool To Help You Eat Healthy Seafood
The Environmental Working Group published a new shopping tool and seafood calculator today to help people buy seafood lower in mercury, higher in...
7 Things I Hate About Being Vegan (And How I've Learned To Deal)
Thin king about going plant-based? Read this.
10 "Healthy" Foods That Can Actually Hurt Your Health
When patients first visit my office, I always make it my business to find out not only about their health histories and lifestyle habits, but also...
Study Says That If You Want To Help The Environment, Eat Less Meat
It turns out that being a vegan might mean you're also helping to save the environment ... or, at least harm it a lot less than your meat-eating...
10 Rules To Eat The Cleanest Foods Possible
When it comes to purchasing food, protecting our bodies often goes hand-in-hand with protecting the environment ... so if you follow a few simple...