How to prevent sticking:

If you've tried to make crispy salmon on the stovetop only to have the skin stick to the bottom, try this viral chef tip: Cut a sheet of parchment paper so it's slightly larger than your filet. Place some oil in your pan, then place the parchment paper on top of it. Add more oil on top of the paper and cook your salmon as normal. The parchment paper will form another barrier between the skin and your pan, preventing any accidental stickage.