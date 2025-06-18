It was a hit with non-salmon eaters, a friend Joni texted after testing this recipe for me and sharing some with her neighbor, who is not a fish person. The bold, rich, and warming flavors of the saucy dish make it a great meal for salmon skeptics (or lovers!) in your life, as the ingredients and flavors all shine, rather than making salmon the star of the show, so it's a good way to nudge people into the fish world.