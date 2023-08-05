Everything A 101-Year-Old Neurologist Eats In A Day For Longevity
At 101 years old (!), neurologist Howard Tucker, M.D., has no plans to retire any time soon. (In fact, he calls retirement the “enemy of longevity,” on the mindbodygreen podcast.) Not only does he genuinely enjoy his work, but he also maintains his hobbies, exercises regularly, and socializes with fun-loving friends who “keep him young.”
The next question naturally becomes: What does Tucker eat on an average day? To no surprise, his daily meals are actually quite simple. No special superfoods here—find his everyday menu below.
Breakfast
Breakfast always includes fruit—whatever is in season. “Citrus during the winter and melon during the summer,” Tucker shares. “I like raspberries, but my wife doesn't, so I just keep those on the side.” He’ll cut up those pieces of fruit, arrange them on a plate, and pair it with a glass of 2% milk. “Sometimes [we’ll have] cereal,” he adds, but fruit is a breakfast staple.
While coffee has been associated with a reduced risk of several chronic conditions, including neurodegenerative disorders1 like Alzheimer’s disease, Tucker and his wife prefer tea.
“Some say tea is better because it helps clean out the arteries, and others say coffee is better,” he notes. (You can compare tea and coffee side-by-side here.) “I just don't happen to like the taste of coffee, so we're tea drinkers.” Simple as that.
Lunch
“I usually skip lunch,” Tucker notes. It’s not something he recommends for everyone, as you should listen to your body’s natural hunger cues. If you’re at all sluggish or drowsy, you should certainly take time to eat.
We definitely do not recommend skipping meals, but we also believe that you are the expert in your own body. And Tucker feels he has enough energy in the day to power through. If you are looking for some longevity-enhancing lunch recipes, however, see here for some delicious sample meals.
Dinner
The most surprising item on Tucker’s menu? His Friday night martini. “After I come home from the hospital and [my wife] has finished working, too, we sit down and please ourselves with a martini,” he shares. It’s not an everyday indulgence, but it does make him happy—and joy is an integral part of longevity!
For dinner, “We eat fish, and we eat a lot of vegetables,” Tucker adds. He does eat meat occasionally, but seafood makes it into the rotation most often. From his emphasis on fish, seafood, and dining with loved ones, it sounds like Tucker follows a Mediterranean-like eating plan—and the Mediterranean diet is associated with an increased life span2.
Dessert
“Rarely do we have cake or pies for dessert,” Tucker says. “Sometimes we eat another piece of fruit, or sometimes we don't have anything.” Dinner is usually his last meal, “although we do cheat and eat a little ice cream,” he adds. “But I don't think that's so bad for you.”
We agree: Feeding your soul from time to time is necessary for a long, happy life.
The takeaway
Just like his other daily longevity tips, Tucker’s meals are quite simple. Think: super straightforward over superfoods. He does toss in some wild cards (like the aforementioned martini), but the treats make him happy. And as we know, happiness is a key component for longevity and healthspan. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at the research.
