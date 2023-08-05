Breakfast always includes fruit—whatever is in season. “Citrus during the winter and melon during the summer,” Tucker shares. “I like raspberries, but my wife doesn't, so I just keep those on the side.” He’ll cut up those pieces of fruit, arrange them on a plate, and pair it with a glass of 2% milk. “Sometimes [we’ll have] cereal,” he adds, but fruit is a breakfast staple.

While coffee has been associated with a reduced risk of several chronic conditions, including neurodegenerative disorders1 like Alzheimer’s disease, Tucker and his wife prefer tea.

“Some say tea is better because it helps clean out the arteries, and others say coffee is better,” he notes. (You can compare tea and coffee side-by-side here.) “I just don't happen to like the taste of coffee, so we're tea drinkers.” Simple as that.