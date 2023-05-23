Look, nutrition and exercise are paramount. I’m all about diet and exercise, but it’s all too easy to ignore emotional well-being—and sometimes that is the silver bullet to optimizing your health.

In the process of writing this book, I came across my all-time favorite study: the Roseto study1 . Essentially, Roseto was a small town in rural Pennsylvania in the 1950s with a thriving Italian-American community. Many people were smoking, drinking alcohol, and eating lots of pasta and meat, yet heart attacks occurred at half the rate of the nation among those under 65—and in men under 55, heart attacks were virtually nonexistent.

What was protecting them against heart disease? It turns out, these individuals had incredibly strong social connections. Multi-generational living was nonnegotiable; they frequently celebrated with parties and parades; they enjoyed food and wine with family and friends. Then in the 1960s, the community starts to disband—and heart disease arrives.

This link between social connection and health is difficult to measure, but it’s certainly there. “When you are connected with other people, you're sharing your lung biome2 with them,” says Gottfried. “There's a way that it creates health. It changes your genetics3 ; we know this from social genomics. It creates this upward benevolent cycle that is hard to measure.”

The takeaway? You cannot underestimate the magic of meaningful, IRL social connections. It’s a concept that isn’t emphasized enough in our world, and it’s something I think about whenever I start to feel overwhelmed about my diet or exercise regimen.