If you've been feeling out of sorts for the past couple of weeks, you can thank eclipse season for that. But come October 28, the eclipse portal that opened with the recent new moon in Libra will close with a full moon partial lunar eclipse in Taurus.

This full moon eclipse also happens to wrap up a two-year eclipse cycle that's been taking place on the Taurus/Scorpio axis since November 2021—but depending on where Taurus lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.

Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.