There's A Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Coming This Weekend — Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
If you've been feeling out of sorts for the past couple of weeks, you can thank eclipse season for that. But come October 28, the eclipse portal that opened with the recent new moon in Libra will close with a full moon partial lunar eclipse in Taurus.
This full moon eclipse also happens to wrap up a two-year eclipse cycle that's been taking place on the Taurus/Scorpio axis since November 2021—but depending on where Taurus lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
Money on your mind, Aries? According to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, this full moon eclipse lands in your second house of possessions, security, and finances. "So for Aries, it's going to be about reflecting on their finances as well as their values and how they've changed in the last few years," Quinn says, adding that you may have even had some recent breakthroughs around money matters or wealth.
"As much as a full moon wants us to release things that are blocking us, it also tries to make space to bring in new forms of abundance—so that's what they're seeing highlighted during this time so they can allow in more financial abundance," Quinn notes.
Taurus
This is a big full moon eclipse for you, Taurus, as it lights up your first house of self and identity. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, you may have gone through some intense growth and reinvention since November 2021, and now's the time to reflect on that and look forward.
"What matters to them has changed over time, and when they reflect on that, it could bring up a lot of self-doubt and self-criticism, so it's important they really take a look at how much hard work they've put into themselves and becoming who it is that they want to be," Quinn adds.
Gemini
You could be feeling introspective under these moonbeams, Gemini, as they highlight your 12th house of the subconscious and endings. According to Quinn, it might even be time for a little shadow work, especially considering we're in Scorpio season. You could be letting go of deep-rooted things, so she advises going easy on yourself as you release whatever it is that's coming up for you.
"Now, Gemini is dealing with their own illusions, and it can be a bit challenging to have to look at that dead-on, so it's just important for them to really move through it so that they can get to the other side," Quinn adds.
Cancer
This full moon eclipse lights up your 11th house of networks and collectives, Cancer, which Quinn says could have you reflecting on how you show up in (and for) the world. And as you're thinking about what you contribute to the world, you're also reflecting on what holds you back from contributing.
"So they're really thinking about their community and how to support them in their mission—and it's really important for Cancer to remember you don't have to do everything on your own," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding, "Just as they want to show up for others, it's important they allow others to show up for them too and let go of their fears and doubts."
Leo
Moving on to Leo, this could be a spotlight of a full moon for you—which you certainly never mind! As Quinn explains, the full moon eclipse lands in your 10th house of career and public image, so you could be approaching new work opportunities, growth, or even a promotion.
But as Quinn explains, the influence of the moon here is encouraging you to establish your values as they relate to work, so you can best show up as an authentic leader. "We know Leos are not shy about being in the public eye, but it's really about establishing what their values are as a leader and making sure they're standing true in those things," she tells mindbodygreen.
Virgo
With the full moon eclipse spotlighting your ninth house of travel, higher learning, philosophy, and expansion, you're feeling a push to get outside your comfort zone, Virgo. As Quinn explains, it's time to go into the unknown, whether that's literally traveling to a new place or learning something new.
This expansion could happen internally as well, Quinn adds, noting that you might take interest in metaphysical and spiritual growth right now. "It's basically about allowing themselves to stretch, and to be stretched by the discomfort, because they're going to grow in that venturing-out process," she says.
Libra
Feeling transformative, Libra? With the full moon eclipse landing in your eighth house of intimacy and transformation, according to Quinn, you very well might be. As she tells mindbodygreen, you're going through an inner glow-up, which can be a nice change of pace if you're typically more concerned with outer appearances (no offense).
"Libra adores outer beauty, but this full moon is saying you need to really focus on the inner, so it can illuminate outward," Quinn explains, adding that you're letting go of the things that block you from vulnerability and real intimacy. "And this is also going to show up as a mirror in their relationships because our relationships mirror back to us what we need to do internally—so Libra is going to be seeing this within their relationships and within their emotional triggers," she adds.
Scorpio
With the full moon eclipse landing in your opposite sign of Taurus, that means this lunation lights up your seventh house of partnerships, Scorpio. As such, Quinn says your relationships are taking center stage under these moonbeams, and your intuition could be particularly heightened.
There will be a focus on both trust and loyalty, as well as giving those things when and where they're deserved, she explains, adding that, "Scorpio is really going to see which people are here for the short term and which ones are here for the long haul." And remember, she adds, just because you're a sign that values longevity in relationships doesn't mean short-term relationships aren't meaningful, too.
Sagittarius
Time to double down on your self-care, Sag, as this full moon eclipse lands in your sixth house of health, organization, and routines. Sure, it might not be the pace you're used to, but according to Quinn, right now it's what you need most as you're assessing deep emotions under this Scorpio-Taurus axis.
Whether it's therapy, a spa day, a journaling session, or just sitting with your feelings, it's OK to have emotions come up, Quinn says. "This moon could also be shifting the way their daily routine is looked at, which could be their work schedule changing or implementing more things for themselves into their schedule," she adds.
Capricorn
Feeling impassioned, Capricorn? With the full moon eclipse spotlighting your fifth house of creativity, fertility, and expression, you very well might be. And as Quinn explains, you're unlocking that creativity right now, which is requiring you to get honest with yourself. "Let that honesty guide you so you can tap deeper into your purpose," she adds.
Beyond that, Quinn also notes that as a sign, Capricorn can be super practical. But because this full moon is in Taurus, which is a lot more lavish, don't be afraid to push the glass ceiling and allow yourself to have whatever it is you want.
Aquarius
You might feel the urge to hunker down at home under this full moon eclipse, Aquarius, as it highlights themes around home and family, Quinn says. Family dynamics could also be at the forefront, for better or worse, so you could be reflecting on those as well, which isn't always easy.
"It's important for them to see which family dynamics have been getting too much of their time and energy. It's really time for them to redistribute their emotions and hold space for others as well," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding, "because it's Scorpio season, pay attention to the emotional charges that you're having at home because it may be uncomfortable, but it's important for change."
Pisces
Rounding out the zodiac wheel, Pisces, this full moon eclipse lands in your third house of communication and information. And according to Quinn, that means you might need to double down on finding your voice and speaking your truth. There's also strong potential for gossip or manipulation to come your way, so watch out for that, she adds.
"Pisces are very empathic creatures, so it's really important for them to tap into their intuition and speak with authority from their most empowered voice," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding that when triggers impede on your communication, use your intuition to discern what you believe and speak clearly from your own voice.
The takeaway
This full moon partial lunar eclipse is a big one, closing out a two-week-long eclipse portal, as well as a larger Scorpio-Taurus cycle that began two years ago. It's been a wild ride to be sure, and this full moon is like the final chapter that provides us with the closure and wisdom we need to move forward.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.