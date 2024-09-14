These reproductive hormones push neurons to bring glucose and make energy—thus, if your hormone levels are high, your brain energy is high. “But then what happens to testosterone is that it doesn't quite decline that much over time; whereas for women, estrogens pretty much plummet when women go through menopause,” she explains. "If you think of these hormones as having some kind of superpowers for the brain, women lose the superpower around the time that menopause hits, right? And the brain is left a little more vulnerable.”