Dementia is growing in prevalence worldwide: Approximately 24 million dementia cases1 exist globally and are expected to increase by three million this year alone. As such, people are wondering how to protect their brains from cognitive decline and doing what they can to prevent dementia.

While certain lifestyle habits (such as eating a healthy diet, regular movement, and getting deep, restful sleep) are obvious choices in helping to promote brain longevity, we’ve discovered some surprising and impressively effective dementia-preventing strategies.