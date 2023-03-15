When an individual is diagnosed with dementia before the age of 65, it's classified as early-onset dementia, aka young-onset dementia. Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, is also defined as early-onset or young-onset Alzheimer’s disease when it’s diagnosed before the age of 65. (For the sake of clarity, I will refer to both forms collectively as ‘early-onset dementia’ throughout this article.)

Shockingly, the number of cases of early-onset dementia have increased exponentially over the past few years—and genetics aren’t at play as much as you may think.