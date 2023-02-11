Dementia is a growing issue not only in the U.S., but worldwide. Approximately 24 million people1 are impacted by dementia globally, and the number of cases is expected to increase by three million in 2023 alone.

While these numbers are shocking (and maybe even a little disheartening), there are lifestyle changes you can make today to help mitigate your risk of developing dementia. In fact, The Lancet has identified 12 modifiable risk factors2 that account for 40% of dementia cases worldwide.