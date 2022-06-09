Keeping your brain sharp as you age goes far beyond just pouring through crossword puzzles. While genetics plays a big role, there are also a number of actionable strategies you can take to offer support. In fact, a new study from Neurology suggests there are seven health factors that may impact the development of dementia, specifically, and it's never too early to start thinking about each one of them.

The American Heart Association (AHA) refers to these factors as "Life’s Simple 7" (LS7) which impact both your cardiovascular and brain health and can be modified to help you live a more fulfilling life and lower your overall risk of dementia.