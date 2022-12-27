December brings an opportunity to really take stock of our health and make plans for taking care of ourselves in the new year. We’re always thinking about brain longevity at mindbodygreen, but thanks to a shocking study from The Lancet Public Health that came out earlier in 2022, we’ve been especially aware of the state of cognitive health on a global scale this year.

According to the study, dementia prevalence is expected to rise 166%1 worldwide over the next 30 decades. That means global cases will increase by three million in 2023 alone! Needless to say, cognitive decline—and how to prevent it—have certainly been on our minds all year.