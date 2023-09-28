Your Sign-By-Sign Guide To September's Full Moon In Aries
Libra season is well underway, and with it, there's a full moon in Aries on the horizon. It's set to peak on September 29 at 5:58 am EDT, but depending on your sign and where this moon falls in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect—here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
This is your full moon, Aries, landing in your first house of self and identity. As such, astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, the question for you under these moon beams is, How are you supporting yourself in relation to others?
As Quinn explains, we're in the midst of Libra season, your opposite sign. The Aries-Libra opposition is all about the self and others, and according to Quinn, your relationships are going to be spotlighted big time. Namely, you'll be assessing whether the way you show up for yourself is in alignment with your relationships. "It's really going to make them have to prioritize themselves, but in a way that's in alignment with others," she adds.
Taurus
This could be a deeply contemplative full moon for you, Taurus, as it falls in your 12th house of endings and the subconscious. According to Quinn, this energy is going to help bring your shadow self and your higher self into balance, especially with Libra season underway.
Libra does, after all, strive for harmony, and you're doing some deep excavating to bring the shadow into the light. As Quinn adds, "You could feel a spark of needing to take action internally when thinking about how your shadow opposes your higher self"—so don't ignore it!
Gemini
Feeling social, Gemini? You usually are, and with this full moon lighting up your 11th house of community and social networks, you've got your eye on the big picture—and the collective. The question is, according to Quinn, how are you showing up in (and for) the world, and how is that in alignment with your highest self?
"Geminis can work a room, but now it's about making sure that it's in balance," Quinn explains, adding, "You can get kind of carried away when it comes to your external world, so you're really going to have to make sure what you're doing and who you're spending time with is in alignment for you."
Cancer
If you haven't been feeling career-oriented lately, Cancer, you likely will under these moonbeams. As this full moon falls in your tenth house of career and public, Quinn says, you're being asked to step to the forefront and take ownership or leadership where you can in your job.
You're known to be more sensitive than the average Aries, but we'll all feel a dash of Aries' bold and brash attitude with this moon, and for you, Quinn adds, "You might be experiencing the fears that are keeping you back, but Aries is making you push through them."
Leo
Feeling lucky, Leo? With this Aries full moon lighting up your ninth house of expansion, philosophy, and higher learning, nothing is untouchable for you now. Want to learn something new? Take a spontaneous weekend getaway? Consider this lunar spotlight your permission slip to go all-in.
As Quinn explains, this energy is ultimately about taking that leap of faith—whatever it is for you— and going for it. "Say yes, move forward, and build that momentum," she adds.
Virgo
If you've been cocooning, Virgo, it should come as no surprise that this full moon is highlighting your eighth house of transformation and rebirth. And according to Quinn, it also rules sex, so this could be an intimate moon for you as well. "Virgos are going to be very confronted with their own issues with intimacy and vulnerability, and getting any of their own red flags out of the way," she adds.
After all, you're not one to shy away from critiquing other people, but this Aries moon shines a light on ourselves, "and anytime you're nitpicking somebody else, it's really a direct reflection of something within yourself to look at," Quinn explains. As such, she adds, going deeper with yourself can actually help build more intimate relationships with others.
Libra
With the full moon in your opposite sign of Aries, Libra, this moon lands in your seventh house of partnership—which just so happens to be the house your sign is already associated with. But with the influence of bold and self-assured Aries, you'll be worrying less about how you support others, and more about how others are supporting you.
As Quinn explains, "It's so easy for you to fall in love, but this moon is making you take off the rose colored lenses," adding that when you can distinguish between being in love, versus loving being in love, you can better assess which of your relationships actually support your needs.
Scorpio
Get cozy and lean into self care, Scorpio. As Quinn notes, this Aries full moon lights up your sixth house of service, health, organization, and self care, and the Aries influence makes putting yourself first priority number one.
"This full moon being in Aries is really asking you to take time for yourself and make sure you don't overcommit and say yes to everything with their loved ones," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding that saying no can be difficult because you're a loyal and loving sign. "But this is a time where you need to prioritize taking care of themselves and extending that same loyalty to yourself," she says.
Sagittarius
Feeling creative, Sag? With the Aries full moon spotlighting your fifth house of self-expression, fertility, romance, and creativity, you could feel excited and full of inspiration under this lunar vibes. And as such, Quinn says, this is a pretty nice full moon for you, because it's asking you to follow your passions—whatever they may be.
You're pretty gregarious and courageous to begin with, as far as wanting to step out and try new things, she adds, so under this full moon, it's allowing you to take risks and answer your inner calling. Don't be afraid to let yourself shine.
Capricorn
Homebody-mode activated—this Aries full moon lands in your fourth house of home and family, Capricorn. As such, Quinn tells mindbodygreen, bringing balance into your home life is the name of the game for you now. But with the influence of relationship-oriented Libra season, and this self-directed Aries moon, familiar relationships are also going to be a big theme.
"This energy is asking you to make room for everyone to have their 'Aries moment,'" Quinn explains, adding that in order to bring natural balance to your home, there has to be a time for everybody to share and express themselves.
Aquarius
Feeling chatty, Aquarius? You might be, as this Aries moon lands in third house of communication, information, and local neighborhoods. And being the humanitarian you are, you're likely going to feel inspired to take action and speak up about what needs to be said, according to Quinn.
"You're not super emotional, and you're very much focused on the collective, so because of that, communication for you is comfortable—but when it's mixed with this Aries energy, it's really asking you to get assertive," she explains, adding, "So you might need to step out of you comfort zone a bit in order to communicate and speak up where it's necessary."
Pisces
Money on your mind, Pisces? This Aries full moon is spotlighting your second house of possessions, money, and stability, and that very Aries energy is going to push you to go after your bag. As Quinn explains, however, you might need to rethink how you approach money and abundance.
"Where can you take calculated risks? How can you combine that Aries and Libra energy that we have present, stepping out and not being so tight, but also trying to stay within reason?" Quinn suggests asking yourself. Striking that balance under this moon is what's going to help you advance in the material and financial department.
The takeaway
This full moon is asking us all to take a closer look at our relationship with ourselves, and how that manifests in our relationship with others. Be sure to make time to do your favorite full moon ritual and get clear on what it is you're letting go of under this moon, leaning into Aries energy, like self-assuredness and bravery, to take the next steps.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.