As Quinn explains, we're in the midst of Libra season, your opposite sign. The Aries-Libra opposition is all about the self and others, and according to Quinn, your relationships are going to be spotlighted big time. Namely, you'll be assessing whether the way you show up for yourself is in alignment with your relationships. "It's really going to make them have to prioritize themselves, but in a way that's in alignment with others," she adds.