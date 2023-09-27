How To Work With September's Full Moon In Aries, According To Astrologers
A full moon is headed our way, and this month, it's in the sign of Aries, highlighting our relationships to others—and ourselves. Each full moon is the culmination of its respective lunar cycle, and this one closes out a six-month chapter that began on the Aries new moon back in March.
Here's what to know about this moon, plus how to work with it, from astrologers.
The astrology behind September's full moon in Aries
This month's full moon peaks on September 29, just before 6 am EDT. And according to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, it's going to bring the heat, thanks to Aries' planetary ruler, Mars.
"It's going to have us feel action-oriented and ready for change—it's really clearing our path and getting us ready for aligned, destined action following the recent fall equinox," she explains.
But for this paradigm shift to occur, Quinn adds, the energy of Aries is asking us to put ourselves first amidst relationship-oriented Libra season. "So because of the Aries-Libra contrast, as long as we're focused on the Aries energy of taking action and calculated risks, and putting ourselves first, we can trust that it will balance out the Libra energy that helps us think about the 'we,' and the collective," Quinn says.
One caveat there: Just be careful not to get too hasty. "Aries will definitely have us like ready to burn everything down," she adds.
In terms of other notable astrological happenings around this full moon, Quinn calls out the Venus-Uranus square the same day. This square directly relates to our relationships, she explains, especially as we're in Libra season, which is a sign ruled by Venus already.
"Uranus' influence is really pushing us to change our dynamics and shift things that aren't built on solid foundation, and with the influence of Aries, it's telling us to always speak your truth," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding that this Aries moon will give us the the courage and the spark to do that.
Overall, the name of the game for this full moon is preparing for destiny with Aries' quintessential self-assuredness at your back. "Not only did we just start a new season, we're in the preparation mode for eclipse season, which is going to bring unexpected destined events—so the Aries full moon is inspiring change within us and around us to prepare us for this major event."
How to work with this energy
Do a fire ritual
Since this is a fire sign moon, Quinn recommends a fire ritual for releasing anything you want to let go of under this full moon. All you need to do is write down anything and everything, internal and external, that you want to let go of. "These can be thoughts, feelings, belief systems—people, places, things—write it on a piece of paper and then put it in a bowl and burn it," she says.
Pull a tarot spread
Another good way to hone into the energy of this moon is to do a tarot spread. Grab your favorite deck, give it a shuffle, and pull three cards for the following questions:
- What are you letting go this full moon?
- What lesson is the Aries energy teaching you?
- What is it your spirit team wants you to know?
Express yourself
Last but not least, as the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, the point of this full moon is not audience appreciation, but rather self-expression. As such, they say, "Dare to put yourself out there, unvarnished, fully authentic and 100% amazing—as you define it," adding, "Don’t even think about apologizing for being 'too much.'"
The takeaway
Under the full moon beams of Aries, we'll all feel a reinvigorated sense of self, purpose, and direction. Whether you opt to make a big shift in your life, practice your favorite full moon ritual, or simply speak your mind, just be sure you don't burn anyone in the process.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.